klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph no longer with Nebraska, university confirms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former interim coach Mickey Joseph is no longer with Nebraska, a university spokesman confirmed Friday. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We have no additional comment at this time.”
Nebraska makes decision on ex-coach Mickey Joseph
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a decision on the future of former interim coach Mickey Joseph after his domestic violence arrest last month. Joseph will not return to Nebraska, with a school spokesperson confirming that the former coach is no longer employed by the university. “Coach Joseph is no longer...
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
klkntv.com
Say goodbye to Grandmother’s: Home of beloved Lincoln restaurant torn down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s time to say bye to Grandmother, well, Grandmother’s restaurant. The building that housed the beloved Lincoln restaurant is in the process of being torn down. Grandmother’s, which closed down in 2016, stood near the intersection of 70th and A Streets for nearly...
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver using mechanical aid rolls near Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports a roll-over accident near Syracuse Wednesday morning that sent a 78-year-old Lincoln man to the hospital. A truck driver, who witnessed the accident, told deputies that James Moore veered off of the eastbound lanes of Highway 2 without slowing down, as if he were taking the exit. The Ford Expedition hit the embankment on bottom of the ditch, continued up the other side and rolled before coming to rest on its top.
1011now.com
Facebook page shares best light displays in Lincoln during the holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holidays right around the corner, homeowners will decorate with thousands of lights across the Capital City. As in years past, there is an updated Facebook page that shares the best and brightest houses for the holidays. The page is called Phillip’s Lincoln Lights, which...
klkntv.com
Meet Ozzy, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ozzy is a 5-month-old border collie mix, so he’s very smart, trainable and energetic. He is available for adoption now at Capital Humane Society. The shelter is also looking for foster homes over the holidays. If you’re staying home, it will be hard to get lonely or bored with kittens or puppies running around.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
klin.com
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Update
The latest information from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on COVID-19. The COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Omaha meat processing company fined, and on probation
Omaha meat processing company Nebraska Beef Ltd. has been sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $200,000 for falsely representing beef grading records.
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: White Christmas?
OMAHA, Neb. — While some might be dreaming of a white Christmas, the forecast might not allow for it. In this Weather Now Extra, meteorologist Anthony Copeland breaks down Omaha's history of snow in December.
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
1011now.com
CenterPointe, People’s City Mission step in to provide Civil Protective Custody services for law enforcement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple community organizations are coming together to fill a gap left by The Bridge Behavioral Health, which allowed contracts with law enforcement for Civil Protective Custody to expire this fall, and stakeholders told 10/11 NOW so far, it’s going well. “It’s not a problem anybody...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
klkntv.com
Faulty box fan caused $125,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A box fan sparked flames that caused $125,000 in damage to a home in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the home near Northwest 22nd and West O Streets around 4 p.m., according to spokeswoman Nancy Crist. When crews arrived,...
klkntv.com
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
