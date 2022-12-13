SYRACUSE – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports a roll-over accident near Syracuse Wednesday morning that sent a 78-year-old Lincoln man to the hospital. A truck driver, who witnessed the accident, told deputies that James Moore veered off of the eastbound lanes of Highway 2 without slowing down, as if he were taking the exit. The Ford Expedition hit the embankment on bottom of the ditch, continued up the other side and rolled before coming to rest on its top.

SYRACUSE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO