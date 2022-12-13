It is probably impractical for most parents to hand a 10-year-old the keys to a car, the way mine did. Actually, my brother was nine and I was 11 when our parents reluctantly bequeathed us a mangy Subaru GL wagon and turned us loose on the back 30. Which, don’t get me wrong, was fantastic. But not ideal, as my brother proved when he ran off the trail and into a tree, partly because he could barely see over the dashboard. But back then, if a kid wanted to get behind a steering wheel and explore the glories of slinging dirt, a derelict car was the best of the imperfect options. Because back then, we didn’t have the Polaris RZR 200 EFI, which in concept is like a car scaled for 10-year-olds. I would have mowed every lawn from Maine to Montana for this thing.

