CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Refine the Formula
Ask anyone lined up at a courthouse trying to change their name why they're doing it, and they'll tell you a name change brings a new chance, a new path, maybe even a new life. Audi's marketing team is hoping for that effect with its renaming of the e-tron SUV and Sportback for 2024. After five years as e-tron, Audi would like you to call them the Q8 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron Sportback from now on.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: Car and Driver 10Best
No matter how often we experience a CT4-V Blackwing, it gets us every time. Credit the crisp manual transmission and resolutely solid brakes. The chassis and steering provide the same level of feedback as a co-driver calling out course notes. For anyone who enjoys driving, it’s always a treat to slide behind the wheel of a CT4-V Blackwing.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 BMW i4: Car and Driver 10Best
During our EV of the Year testing, the BMW i4 M50 was a standout performer that got a lot of buzz. Mutterings like "I'd take this over many of BMW's internal-combustion cars" could be overheard throughout the proceedings. But the i4 ultimately didn’t take top honors, partly because we weren’t able to sample the more mainstream single-motor i4 eDrive40 version as well.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman: Car and Driver 10Best
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman: Car and Driver 10Best 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman: Car and Driver 10Best. We would never forgive this in any other car. The screen is tiny, the cargo room is stingy, backup cameras are grainy, and the cupholders are functionally nonexistent. Yet it’s worth spilling coffee on your best pants for a chance to commute in any of Porsche’s 718 variants. Piloting a Cayman or a Boxster resets everything you thought you knew about cars, giving you a perfect baseline. This is how it should always feel from the driver’s seat. We don’t care that there’s no massage option and the gauges aren’t digital and customizable. We’re here because we love driving, and so does the 718.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Chevrolet Corvette: Car and Driver 10Best
The best cars are often narrowly focused—on cosseting luxury, or ferocious performance, or utter practicality. Set too many goals and it’s easy to arrive at forgettable mediocrity. The Chevrolet Corvette, however, defies the notion that you can’t please everyone. It’s a sophisticated grand tourer, a hard-edged track rat, an everyday grocery getter with dual trunks. It’s a targa or a convertible, relatively attainable or knocking on the upper cap of our 10Best price limit. Throw on winter tires and it’s completely usable year-round, wherever you live. And although it’s been three years since the mid-engine Corvette hit the streets, it still turns heads. Seeing one is an event, even now.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Gets Yet Another Price Hike
After increasing pricing for the Ford F-150 Lightning in August and again in October, Ford has raised the bar for entry yet again, this time to $58,514. The price increases struck the more budget-oriented Pro and XLT trim levels, with the more expensive Lariat and Platinum trims being spared the increase. Destination charges were raised by $100 across the board.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86: Car and Driver 10Best
Inflation is a fact of life, and cars are central to the phenomenon. Besides the obvious boost in prices, we see it in performance and capability too. Remember when 228 horsepower was a big deal, the stuff of V-8 Mustangs and Porsche 911s? Now 600 horsepower almost seems normal, and with it comes a spiral of more: more weight, more money, more digital nannies to keep it all on the road. That’s why the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 are so refreshing. These cars are built not for bragging rights but to entertain the human behind the wheel. They embrace the concept of enough, drawing attention to the space left unfilled by extra pounds and a daunting monthly payment. They’re utterly wonderful.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ezra Dyer: The Polaris RZR 200 Puts Kids Behind the Wheel
It is probably impractical for most parents to hand a 10-year-old the keys to a car, the way mine did. Actually, my brother was nine and I was 11 when our parents reluctantly bequeathed us a mangy Subaru GL wagon and turned us loose on the back 30. Which, don’t get me wrong, was fantastic. But not ideal, as my brother proved when he ran off the trail and into a tree, partly because he could barely see over the dashboard. But back then, if a kid wanted to get behind a steering wheel and explore the glories of slinging dirt, a derelict car was the best of the imperfect options. Because back then, we didn’t have the Polaris RZR 200 EFI, which in concept is like a car scaled for 10-year-olds. I would have mowed every lawn from Maine to Montana for this thing.
CAR AND DRIVER
Odometer Tampering on Used Cars Is Rolling Higher These Days
There are 1.9 million vehicles on the road today with incorrect numbers on their odometers, according to Carfax. That is up 7 percent from a year ago. While California has the most of these kinds of vehicles on the road today, the rate of increase was especially high in Texas, Florida, and Arizona.
