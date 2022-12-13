Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach
On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
Another starter hits the portal
About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring
Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
Five-star QB Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee, reveals likely jersey number
The star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class has arrived in Knoxville and is ready to start his college career. Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, who has been committed to the Vols for almost nine months, made several posts on his Instagram account Thursday showing that he's already in Knoxville and set to begin participating in the Vols' on-campus bowl practices.
The nation's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
5-star DL David Hicks on flip watch ahead of National Signing Day | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss potential landing spots for the No. 1 ranked DL prospect of 2023, David Hicks should he decide to flip away from Texas A&M.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report
Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew, ex-Mississippi State QB, gets emotional in Mike Leach farewell tribute
Former Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach’s passing hit the sports world like hard, but it especially hit his current and former players like a ton of bricks. Gardner Minshew, current Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback and former Washington State quarterback under Leach, spoke about the impact the late coach had on his life.
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
Signing Day 2022: Ten blue-chip recruits on flip watch
We are under 100 hours until the Early Signing Period is finally upon us and prospects start putting pen to paper on Dec. 21 locking in their respective futures at various colleges across the land. While many of these prospects have publicly declared for a university, several of them are...
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
Al Michaels Called Out 1 College Football Program Last Night
Even before he was selected with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy was "Mr. Irrelevant." Purdy — a member of the 2018 class — was a three-star recruit out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. And despite being right next door to Arizona State's campus, he never got an offer from the Sun Devils football program.
College Football Analyst Names No. 1 Available Transfer Player
The transfer portal is still hopping, with talented players entering on a daily basis. Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris officially joined the portal on Dec. 2. A five-star recruit out of Houston in the 2022 cycle, Harris is the No. 1 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports.
