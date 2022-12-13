ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
The Spun

Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her

Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
247Sports

Another starter hits the portal

About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
The Spun

Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring

Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
247Sports

Five-star QB Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee, reveals likely jersey number

The star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class has arrived in Knoxville and is ready to start his college career. Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, who has been committed to the Vols for almost nine months, made several posts on his Instagram account Thursday showing that he's already in Knoxville and set to begin participating in the Vols' on-campus bowl practices.
247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report

Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: Ten blue-chip recruits on flip watch

We are under 100 hours until the Early Signing Period is finally upon us and prospects start putting pen to paper on Dec. 21 locking in their respective futures at various colleges across the land. While many of these prospects have publicly declared for a university, several of them are...
247Sports

Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal

Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
The Spun

Al Michaels Called Out 1 College Football Program Last Night

Even before he was selected with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy was "Mr. Irrelevant." Purdy — a member of the 2018 class — was a three-star recruit out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. And despite being right next door to Arizona State's campus, he never got an offer from the Sun Devils football program.
