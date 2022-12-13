Read full article on original website
Related
telecompetitor.com
NTIA Awards $18.5 Million in Connecting Minority Communities Grants
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced has awarded five more grants, totaling more than $18.5 million, as part of the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program (CMC). These grants will provide funds designed to expand community technology hubs, upgrade classroom technology, and increase digital literacy...
Comments / 0