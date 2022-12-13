——— The last issue of the Gold Creek News is printed on the back of a picture. Quite Stylish, Brother Sain. In compliance with the wishes of a large number of the actual residents and business men of the town of Elko the Board of County Commissioners, for the use and benefit of the town of Elko, do hereby obtain and establish an ordinance to better preserve the peace and order of said town to-wit: That each and every person under the age of 18 years who shall be found on or upon the streets within the limits of the town of Elko, State of Nevada, and any time in the night after the hour of 8 o’clock p.m. unaccompanied by a parent or guardian, or not in the discharge of some duty, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by imprisonment in the county jail not to exceed one day or by a fine not to exceed five dollars.

