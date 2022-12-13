Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Nevada Kids Foundation 'making spirits brighter'
ELKO – Nevada Kids Foundation Inc. is conducting its first Making Spirits Brighter Donation Drive in Elko this month. Nevada Kids was founded in 2021 by Tyler Cornu, who grew up in Elko and graduated from Elko High School in 2011. It is a nonprofit that provides essential items and resources to struggling youth.
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— The last issue of the Gold Creek News is printed on the back of a picture. Quite Stylish, Brother Sain. In compliance with the wishes of a large number of the actual residents and business men of the town of Elko the Board of County Commissioners, for the use and benefit of the town of Elko, do hereby obtain and establish an ordinance to better preserve the peace and order of said town to-wit: That each and every person under the age of 18 years who shall be found on or upon the streets within the limits of the town of Elko, State of Nevada, and any time in the night after the hour of 8 o’clock p.m. unaccompanied by a parent or guardian, or not in the discharge of some duty, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by imprisonment in the county jail not to exceed one day or by a fine not to exceed five dollars.
Riverton honors Hometown Heroes
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Spring Creek finishes 3rd in Evanston — Lady Spartans take 4th, Montoya wins 1st
EVANSTON, Wyoming — In its second week of action for the season, the Spring Creek wrestling team — collectively and individually — experienced a large amount of success. At the Evanston Invitational, the Spartans ranked third in the team standings with 99 points and crowned a pair of individual champions.
Spring Creek man charged with hunting violation
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a big game animal. John M. Smales, 38, was charged in an October complaint with possessing a deer that he should have known was unlawfully killed. According to a Nevada Department of Wildlife...
Elko places 2nd in Pool B, 4th overall in Draper, Utah — Lady Indians rank 4th in Corner Canyon Cup
DRAPER, Utah — The Elko wrestling team — in its second action of the young season — fared well across the board at the Corner Canyon Cup, in Draper, Utah. The Indians finished second in the Pool B duals and placed fourth overall, while the Lady Indians ranked fourth in the girls tournament.
Indians open road trip at South Tahoe
ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team opened 3A North play with a pair of crossover home victories and will now look to do the same on the road. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Indians (4-1) will open its trip versus winless South Tahoe (0-3). The Vikings have played...
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Richard B. Aguilar, 54, of Elko was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for third-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,195. Taylor M. Brummet, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 11,...
Leopard lookout: Glascock, Hall take 2nd
WELLS — During the Cody Louk Invitational, the Wells wrestling team earned a pair of impressive performances. At 132 pounds, sophomore Jake Glascock posted a 3-1 record with three pins and ranked second in the division. Following a bye, he beat Battle Mountain’s James Spealman by fall in 3:24...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Consultant issues final report on school facilities
ELKO – MGT Consulting scored school facilities in the Elko County School District as part of a months-long evaluation that Superintendent Clayton Anderson said will help the district “better understand the status of our facilities” and be a “good report in our efforts to go back for public funding for capital improvement projects.”
Undefeated Elko faces winless Lady Vikings
ELKO — Following a clean sweep of its 3A North openers, the Elko girls basketball team will look to remain unbeaten during a series of crossover contests on the road. The Lady Indians (5-0) will open their weekend against the winless Lady Vikings (0-6) at 6 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.
Mayor’s Artist Awards recognize local talent
Every year members of the arts community in Elko get together to make their selections of artists and arts projects to honor with the Mayor’s Annual Artist Awards. The awards spotlight pillars of the arts community who have achieved excellence while reaching their community through art. The awards are given in four categories—Individual Artist, Arts Educator, Arts Organization, and Service to the Arts.
Shots fired in downtown Elko
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots outside a downtown bar early Saturday morning. Police were called at 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Railroad Street by a man who said he was heading to his truck when someone started yelling at him, then reached into his car and began firing a handgun at him. Several fired Winchester 9mm casings were found on the ground.
GBC names new director of proposed Mining Center
ELKO – Dr. Anthony “Sam” Spearing will be the new executive director of the proposed Mining Center of Excellence and Workforce Development at Great Basin College beginning Jan. 1. Spearing is an accomplished engineer who has worked in the mining and underground civil construction industries for decades...
