Galesburg, IL

There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives

Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
GALESBURG, IL
Fire forces emergency callback of off-duty personnel

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning structure fire caused more than $40,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss at 795 S. Chambers street, according to a Galesburg Fire press release. The Galesburg Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2:06 a.m. which included all three stations and...
GALESBURG, IL
Construction Continues On Davenport’s 53rd Street Through 2023

Planning for the future requires investment. While construction can be inconvenient, #Davenport’s $16.2 million investment in East 53rd Street will pave the way for a better high-volume road for many years. The four-year, two-phase, multi-segment project reconstructed the street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue in the 2020-2021 during...
DAVENPORT, IA
Gotta Catch ‘Em All: Galesburg man wanted for stealing packs of Pokemon cards

Galesburg Police on Wednesday responded to Dollar General in Galesburg for a report of theft. Officers met with a store manager who said a 40-year-old man stole ten packs of Pokemon cards. An employee told police the male suspect entered the store and was in the toy aisle for a long time. The suspect then asked for a bathroom key, went into the bathroom for about 10 minutes, and then left without purchasing anything. After the male left the store, the employee went into the bathroom to find an entire Pokemon display along with ten theft deterrent stickers.
GALESBURG, IL
'I want to help as many people as I can' | Christian Care staff member taking to the streets to spread resource awareness

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — De'Andre Robinson has been with Christian Care for six years. In the past two years, he's been hitting the streets to reach out to those in need. "The main goal is to get people off the street and to shelter and into housing," Robinson said. "I want to help as many people as I can because my life wasn't as great, and I can relate to like other people and their issues."
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Firefighters rappel from Vibrant Arena Ceiling

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cites area firefighters had a unique training session Wednesday morning. About 20 firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, and East Moline Fire Departments were rappelling from the ceiling of Vibrant Arena in a “high-ropes” training event. Fire officials say the...
MOLINE, IL
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
PEORIA, IL
Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

