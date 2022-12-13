Read full article on original website
OSF OnCall Urgent Care Will Offer Convenient Option for Local HealthCare Services
OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients in need to urgent care, but do not require a trip to the emergency department, shares Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Carrie McCance:. “It is going to be a new option for patients who need urgent care...
There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives
Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
Sales tax increase tops Monday’s Galesburg Council agenda
The Galesburg City Council on Monday night is set to vote on an increase in the home rule sales tax from 1 percent to 1.25 percent. City administration has brought this plan forward as a way to raise revenue by $950,000, paying for city road improvements and a community center.
Knoxville Community Fund grant provides food to area children
Blessings in a Backpack is coming to Mable Woolsey Elementary School in Knoxville thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Knoxville Community Fund. Blessings in a Backpack is a national nonprofit that provides food on weekends for elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry. “The Knoxville Community Fund awarded...
'I don't want to leave anyone out' | Kinna's House of Love creates care packages for people in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kinna's House of Love CEO & President Luekinna Hodges is working hard alongside her team to make care packages for people in need. The bags were filled with winter clothing and hygiene products. "When I try to help them, they say they feel like nobody cares,"...
Hundreds of QCA students receive free new shoes, winter gear from Telecom Pioneers
MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds of children in our area are walking in new shoes for the holidays. Around 300 students in the Illinois Quad Cities took a trip to Famous Footwear in Moline Friday, Dec. 16 to get a fresh pair of kicks through the Telecom Pioneers volunteer group.
1 resident evacuated from apartment fire on South Chambers Street in Galesburg. Cause ruled intentional
A fire that resulted in the total loss of a two-story structure on South Chambers Street early Sunday morning has been determined to be intentional. One resident was evacuated from a second-story apartment and no injuries were reported. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 795 S....
Fire forces emergency callback of off-duty personnel
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning structure fire caused more than $40,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss at 795 S. Chambers street, according to a Galesburg Fire press release. The Galesburg Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2:06 a.m. which included all three stations and...
The Otherside of the tax increase: Galesburg Aldermen speak to WGIL about opposition to sales tax increase
Galesburg City Council Members Bradley Hix (Ward 1) and Larry Cox (Ward 7) stopped by Galesburg’s Evening News Wednesday to talk about their opinions on a proposed increase in the home rule sales tax, a proposed community center, and all the moving pieces behind both topics. Here you can...
Construction Continues On Davenport’s 53rd Street Through 2023
Planning for the future requires investment. While construction can be inconvenient, #Davenport’s $16.2 million investment in East 53rd Street will pave the way for a better high-volume road for many years. The four-year, two-phase, multi-segment project reconstructed the street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue in the 2020-2021 during...
The Ugliest Wins at the Raccoon Motel December 23
Put on your ugliest sweater for a chance to win one of 3 $50 Motel Gift Cards! Join the gang at The Raccoon Morel to spread holiday cheer and have some beer!. Categories include Most Original, Ugliest Sweater and Crowd Favorite!. Friday, December 23 – 7pm. Get all the...
Gotta Catch ‘Em All: Galesburg man wanted for stealing packs of Pokemon cards
Galesburg Police on Wednesday responded to Dollar General in Galesburg for a report of theft. Officers met with a store manager who said a 40-year-old man stole ten packs of Pokemon cards. An employee told police the male suspect entered the store and was in the toy aisle for a long time. The suspect then asked for a bathroom key, went into the bathroom for about 10 minutes, and then left without purchasing anything. After the male left the store, the employee went into the bathroom to find an entire Pokemon display along with ten theft deterrent stickers.
After 60 years, City Council finally vacates alley
The Kewanee City Council vacated a portion of an alley on the city’s north side Monday, and they had a good reason to do it. It happens that there’s a building right where the alley was supposed to be.
United Way Quad Cities Accepting Applications for Community Impact Grants Until January 13
BETTENDORF, IOWA (December 16, 2022) — United Way Quad Cities is accepting applications for its Community Impact Grants from non-profits, grassroots organizations, and others that are serving the residents in Scott and Rock Island counties in the areas of education, income and health. Last year, United Way Quad Cities...
Rare Investment Opportunity: Want to Be Part Owner of Blue Cat Brewing Company?
This scenario I'm about to tell you about reminded me of the late great comedian Mitch Hedberg, who had a bit about just wanting to do comedy. I got into comedy to do comedy, but when you’re in Hollywood and you’re a comedian everyone wants you to do other things besides comedy.
'I want to help as many people as I can' | Christian Care staff member taking to the streets to spread resource awareness
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — De'Andre Robinson has been with Christian Care for six years. In the past two years, he's been hitting the streets to reach out to those in need. "The main goal is to get people off the street and to shelter and into housing," Robinson said. "I want to help as many people as I can because my life wasn't as great, and I can relate to like other people and their issues."
Firefighters rappel from Vibrant Arena Ceiling
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cites area firefighters had a unique training session Wednesday morning. About 20 firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, and East Moline Fire Departments were rappelling from the ceiling of Vibrant Arena in a “high-ropes” training event. Fire officials say the...
Court gives City of Galesburg order to demolish blighted Broadview Hotel
Demolition of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg is one legal step closer to happening. A order for demolition of the former Broadview Inn & Suites was granted last week by the Ninth Judicial Court, Knox County, according to Steve Gugliotta, Galesburg’s director of Community Development.
'The point of no return': Local UAW members continue to rally, display solidarity despite current stalemate
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's been almost eight months since around 1,100 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) Locals 180 in Racine County and 807 in Burlington, Iowa, walked out of two CNH Industrial plants and went on strike to demand better wages, healthcare and safety. Since then,...
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
