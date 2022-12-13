Legislative candidate urges judge to order a hand recount, but technicality might trip up lawsuit

Read full article on original website
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Hand recount request for Nebraska Legislative race denied
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Barger campaign’s request for a recount in the District 26 election has been denied by a judge. Russ Barger narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature and recently filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount.
NE GOP chair Underwood removes support for McDaniel at national level
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Nebraska Republican leader is rescinding his support current GOP chair Ronna McDaniel in her attempts to claim a fourth term. In an email obtained by News Channel Nebraska, Nebraska GOP chair Eric Underwood said he was pulling his support for McDaniel for the national position. "Over...
Nebraska Senate candidates feeling optimistic as Pillen mulls appointment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Want to be Nebraska’s next U.S. Senator? You have nine days to apply before the submission window closes. Governor-elect Jim Pillen said he’s evaluating candidates as we speak. The current governor, Pete Ricketts, who supported Pillen’s campaign, is among the applicants. But is...
Lahm retained as Nebraska motor vehicles director
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday that he will retain Rhonda Lahm as director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "Rhonda has decades of experience as a public servant that she will use to continue innovating at the DMV by expanding online services for all Nebraskans," Pillen said. Lahm was...
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
Push for hand recount in Lincoln legislative race could be dismissed on technicality
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legislative candidate appeared Tuesday morning in Lancaster County District Court, asking for the state to recount ballots by hand. Russ Barger, a candidate for the District 26 seat in northeast Lincoln, sued Secretary of State Bob Evnen to force a hand recount in the race.
Gov. Ricketts issues Emergency Proclamation for Neb. Panhandle
Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, December 13th, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds. The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations. The Governor’s emergency proclamation was signed for the purpose of providing State assistance to support opening public roads for health and safety emergencies to remote locations within the impacted counties.
Outgoing Kansas Board of Education member decries GOP’s embrace of ‘Christian nationalism’
A Kansas Board of Education member who lost reelection used his final meeting to denounce Christian nationalism, the GOP and attacks on LGBTQ educators. The post Outgoing Kansas Board of Education member decries GOP’s embrace of ‘Christian nationalism’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Omaha Archdiocese Issues Revised Transgender Policy, But Still Faces Criticism
A U.S. archdiocese has issued a revised gender policy for Catholic schools after withdrawing a detailed six-page policy on the same topic earlier this year because of intense pushback from Catholics. The Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, issued a new, one-page policy to be enacted in the coming school year. Crux...
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and...
Iowa Woman Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charge, Her Son’s Trial Continues
(Des Moines) An Iowa woman pleads guilty to a Capitol riot charge as her son heads to trial. Deborah Sandoval was charged with entering a restricted building during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., has pleaded not guilty for his role in the riot. He faces additional charges, accused of shoving multiple police officers. His trial continues today.
Construction liens join $44 million in financial claims in bank fraud case
LINCOLN — Two companies have filed nearly $1 million in construction liens against a luxury acreage being developed by a Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud. Lincoln-based Altar Construction and Omaha’s Millard Lumber filed claims of $650,000 and $322,707, respectively, against an east Lincoln acreage being developed by...
Nebraska state workers say wage increases need to account for inflation
With no agreement yet reached in negotiations over a new labor contract with state workers that needs to be completed by the end of December, the Nebraska Association of Public Employees took its case to the public Thursday, arguing that workers should receive wage increases that at least account for the 7% inflation rate over the past 12 months.
Omaha Public Power District fee to increase following board vote
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District Board of directors voted Thursday evening to unanimously approve the $1.9 billion 2023 budget, which includes a fee increase on customers' electric bills. The increase comes from the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment, rather than a general rate increase, which is...
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
