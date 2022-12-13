ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Hopped Up at the 7 Best Breweries in St. Louis

Tourism is a massive part of the economy of St. Louis, Missouri. The city relies on visitors to spend money on its various restaurants, breweries, local attractions, museums, and music venues. President of Explore St. Louis, Kathleen Ratcliffe, says that about 25 to 26 million visitors come to St. Louis yearly, and they employ more than 88,000 people in tourism-related businesses. So if you’re one of the millions of people planning a trip to Missouri this year, let’s look at seven of the best breweries in St. Louis.
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: ‘Little Bosnia’ residents tell their stories in documentary now on Amazon Prime

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. During the Bosnian War in the 1990s, St. Louis became a place of refuge for many people. St. Louis is now home to nearly 70,000 Bosnians — more than anywhere in the world, apart from Bosnia itself. Joseph Puleo’s documentary “A New Home” tells their stories.
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Nikki Glaser

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We all know St. Louis has quite the top talent, from Jon Hamm to Jenna Fischer, the Lou has provided some top names to Hollywood. There’s even top talent in the comedy world from right here in the city. Our own Steve Harris sits...
FOX2now.com

Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest

A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts. Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest …. A woman arrested during a 2017...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurants to Look Forward To In 2023 [PHOTOS]

A new year means plenty of new things, and St. Louis' dining scene is no exception. Let's face it, 2022 has been rough, and we've seen a lot of restaurant closures. But there are some grand returns slated for 2023, and some exciting new prospects on the way. We're offering...
starvedrock.media

Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82

MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
abc17news.com

St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster leaving after DWI arrest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals television play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin will not return to the booth this year after being charged with driving while intoxicated. Bally Sports Midwest and McLaughlin announced Thursday he was leaving after more than two decades announcing for the Cardinals. McLaughlin was charged on Dec. 5 as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested the previous day in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. McLaughlin had pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2010 and 2011. He said in a statement that he intends to focus on his family and his recovery.
laduenews.com

Simply Delicious in downtown St. Louis is a new dining destination for breakfast, lunch and brunch

Simply Delicious, which debuted in August in downtown St. Louis, is a new daytime dining destination featuring breakfast, lunch and brunch fare in a casual setting. The concept comes from Brandi and Brittany Artis, who are also co-owners of 4 Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry. Simply Delicious originated in Brandi Artis’ hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, where she established it as her catering brand in 2010. She previously operated the company in Chicago as a pop-up taco bar. With the new brick-and-mortar space, Simply Delicious now has a permanent home.
stlpublicradio.org

Why St. Louis-area schools are still losing students every year

The student population in public schools in the St. Louis region declined again this year, this time by more than 2,500 students. It’s part of a long-term trend reflecting larger demographic changes in St. Louis and across the country. Since the first school year that was affected by the...
