Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Related
What is Guy Fieri’s Favorite Missouri Dive? This One in St. Louis
Food celebrity Guy Fieri has visited so many diners, drive-ins and dives over the years, it's a pretty big deal when he selects a favorite. A new ranking claims to know what his Missouri go-to place is and it's a diner in St. Louis. As we shared previously, Guy Fieri...
hwy.co
Get Hopped Up at the 7 Best Breweries in St. Louis
Tourism is a massive part of the economy of St. Louis, Missouri. The city relies on visitors to spend money on its various restaurants, breweries, local attractions, museums, and music venues. President of Explore St. Louis, Kathleen Ratcliffe, says that about 25 to 26 million visitors come to St. Louis yearly, and they employ more than 88,000 people in tourism-related businesses. So if you’re one of the millions of people planning a trip to Missouri this year, let’s look at seven of the best breweries in St. Louis.
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: Superintendent Kelvin Adams reflects on 14 years leading St. Louis Public Schools
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. After leading St. Louis Public Schools for 14 years, Superintendent Kelvin Adams will retire this month. Adams has led the district...
stlpublicradio.org
Thursday: ‘Little Bosnia’ residents tell their stories in documentary now on Amazon Prime
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. During the Bosnian War in the 1990s, St. Louis became a place of refuge for many people. St. Louis is now home to nearly 70,000 Bosnians — more than anywhere in the world, apart from Bosnia itself. Joseph Puleo’s documentary “A New Home” tells their stories.
First Look: Wright's Tavern in Clayton Celebrates Steakhouse Classics
Industry veterans Matt McGuire and Cary McDowell created the restaurant they longed to dine at
stlpublicradio.org
With expansion, St. Louis nonprofit continues to open doors for HIV/AIDS clients
Founded in 1988, the nonprofit Doorways has spent decades connecting people living with HIV/AIDS with housing. However, for much of its existence, the nonprofit resorted to placing clients in emergency or “flex” housing by renting rooms in motels and boarding houses until permanent housing could be found. But...
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: Nonprofit Doorways expands housing for HIV/AIDS clients in St. Louis
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The nonprofit Doorways, which connects people living with HIV/AIDS with housing, is celebrating its expansion on a brand-new $40 million campus in JeffVanDerLou.
City Foundry was broken into early morning on Thursday
The city foundry had been broken into at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Developer eyes apartment conversion for north St. Louis school closed since 2009
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is pursuing the maximum amount of tax incentives possible for a developer seeking to convert a long-closed school in north St. Louis into apartments. Fleur De Lis Development Corp. is pursuing an $18.5 million residential and retail redevelopment of Simmons School,...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Nikki Glaser
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We all know St. Louis has quite the top talent, from Jon Hamm to Jenna Fischer, the Lou has provided some top names to Hollywood. There’s even top talent in the comedy world from right here in the city. Our own Steve Harris sits...
FOX2now.com
Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest
A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts. Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest …. A woman arrested during a 2017...
Residents react to new St. Louis police chief
Some St. Louis residents are surprised their new police chief will come from outside the ranks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Restaurants to Look Forward To In 2023 [PHOTOS]
A new year means plenty of new things, and St. Louis' dining scene is no exception. Let's face it, 2022 has been rough, and we've seen a lot of restaurant closures. But there are some grand returns slated for 2023, and some exciting new prospects on the way. We're offering...
starvedrock.media
Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82
MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
Inside ‘The Armory’: St. Louis opens new entertainment center this weekend
A historical landmark site in St. Louis will soon carry new life as a multi-purpose entertainment center.
abc17news.com
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster leaving after DWI arrest
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals television play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin will not return to the booth this year after being charged with driving while intoxicated. Bally Sports Midwest and McLaughlin announced Thursday he was leaving after more than two decades announcing for the Cardinals. McLaughlin was charged on Dec. 5 as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested the previous day in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. McLaughlin had pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2010 and 2011. He said in a statement that he intends to focus on his family and his recovery.
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
laduenews.com
Simply Delicious in downtown St. Louis is a new dining destination for breakfast, lunch and brunch
Simply Delicious, which debuted in August in downtown St. Louis, is a new daytime dining destination featuring breakfast, lunch and brunch fare in a casual setting. The concept comes from Brandi and Brittany Artis, who are also co-owners of 4 Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry. Simply Delicious originated in Brandi Artis’ hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, where she established it as her catering brand in 2010. She previously operated the company in Chicago as a pop-up taco bar. With the new brick-and-mortar space, Simply Delicious now has a permanent home.
stlpublicradio.org
Why St. Louis-area schools are still losing students every year
The student population in public schools in the St. Louis region declined again this year, this time by more than 2,500 students. It’s part of a long-term trend reflecting larger demographic changes in St. Louis and across the country. Since the first school year that was affected by the...
Comments / 0