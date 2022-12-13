ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

CCSD welcomes military veteran to lead facilities department

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is proud to announce acquiring military veteran Steve Hammer as the Associate of Facilities Management. In 2021, Hamer served as CCSD's Emergency Programs Manager, overseeing the district's $163 million Federal COVID-19 relief funds, also known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III).
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

International African American Museum to delay opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum may not open by its January 2023 target. A decision to postpone the opening of the new museum came during a board of directors meeting Friday morning. Leaders said they are experiencing challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls. “Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. high school JROTC team wins state championship

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of a Lowcountry high school’s JROTC team are now state champions. The Timberland High School Army JROTC Raider Team was up against ten other teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia on Dec. 10, the team’s instructor Fritz Hodges said. The...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Lee & Associates Charleston Secures 3 Office Tenants At WestEdge

Today, Lee & Associates Charleston announced the signing of three new office leases at. 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA, LLC will be taking 4,206 SF, Punchlist USA, Inc. is moving into 4,494 SF within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 SF on the 5th floor.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

New center dedicated in honor of Floyd Buckner

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Floyd Buckner Building ribbon cutting ceremony was held in honor of the late Floyd Buckner. The building is the new Taxpayer Service Center, located at 118 Benson Street. Those in attendance spoke highly of Floyd Buckner and his passion to serve Colleton County to the very end. It was mentioned how fitting it was to have his name on the building that will serve the community he loved so much.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Local distillery creating 50+ jobs thanks to $10 million investment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Charleston’s first distilleries since prohibition is expanding. The Striped Pig is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery looking to create over 50 jobs due to a $10 million investment. Located in North Charleston, The Striped Pig Distillery will be expanding and adding 24,000...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. Superintendent making $225K per year and other benefits

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

3 Lowcountry natives named AP D2 All-Americans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three former Lowcountry high school football players have been honored as Division 2 All-Americans by the Associated Press on Wednesday. Stratford alum Mario Anderson, Ft. Dorchester alum Davion Gilmore and Berkeley alum Tre Morrison each were named 1st team All-Americans by the AP. Anderson, who just...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Ousted BCSD Superintendent brings lawsuit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Berkeley County school superintendent has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, members of the school board and his replacement alleging they conspired to oust him from his position. In the filing, former superintendent Deon Jackson claims board members Mac McQuillin, Sally Wofford,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Ralph H. Johnson VA hosting PACT Act information session for veterans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System on Thursday is hosting an informational event about the PACT Act for veterans. The hospital says specialists in eligibility, enrollment and benefits claims will be at the North Charleston outpatient clinic from noon - 4 p.m. to answer questions.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Four Cane Bay Cobras sign to play in college

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Four student athletes at Cane Bay High School signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. One is staying close to home to play at Charleston Southern. The other three will take their talents to the Tarheel State. Cane Bay Signings: Alaina Nettles (basketball) – Charleston Southern Aniya […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Frampton Construction completes Portside Distribution Center Building B

Charleston, S.C. — Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a regional full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has brought construction of a 204,004-square-foot industrial building in Summerville, S.C., to a close. The Class-A speculative facility, developed by Randolph Development, is the second heavy industrial building that comprises the Portside Distribution Center. The first was completed in early 2021.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy