abcnews4.com
CCSD welcomes military veteran to lead facilities department
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is proud to announce acquiring military veteran Steve Hammer as the Associate of Facilities Management. In 2021, Hamer served as CCSD's Emergency Programs Manager, overseeing the district's $163 million Federal COVID-19 relief funds, also known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III).
International African American Museum to delay opening
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum may not open by its January 2023 target. A decision to postpone the opening of the new museum came during a board of directors meeting Friday morning. Leaders said they are experiencing challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls. “Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls […]
live5news.com
MUSC to no longer hold pediatric transgender clinics, conservative group reacts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina announced they are dropping pediatric transgender clinics. The clinics provided hormonal care to minors. In response, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which is made up of conservative politicians around the state, called the decision “a huge win.”. “This is...
Citadel suspends cadet who pleaded guilty in Capitol Riot
Elias Irizarry pleaded guilty in October to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. high school JROTC team wins state championship
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of a Lowcountry high school’s JROTC team are now state champions. The Timberland High School Army JROTC Raider Team was up against ten other teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia on Dec. 10, the team’s instructor Fritz Hodges said. The...
live5news.com
New board chair promises to bring transparency, offers insight into her ideal superintendent candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The new chair of the Charleston County School Board of Trustees wants to do things a little differently – promising to bring transparency to board meetings and clarity to parents. “I think that having the board meet openly is very important,” said Pam McKinney, referencing...
crbjbizwire.com
Lee & Associates Charleston Secures 3 Office Tenants At WestEdge
Today, Lee & Associates Charleston announced the signing of three new office leases at. 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA, LLC will be taking 4,206 SF, Punchlist USA, Inc. is moving into 4,494 SF within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 SF on the 5th floor.
walterborolive.com
New center dedicated in honor of Floyd Buckner
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Floyd Buckner Building ribbon cutting ceremony was held in honor of the late Floyd Buckner. The building is the new Taxpayer Service Center, located at 118 Benson Street. Those in attendance spoke highly of Floyd Buckner and his passion to serve Colleton County to the very end. It was mentioned how fitting it was to have his name on the building that will serve the community he loved so much.
crbjbizwire.com
Kreps PR Continues Expansion With Addition Of Charleston Office To Further Its Presence In The Growing Southeastern U.S.
Charleston, S.C. – National powerhouse Kreps PR & Marketing, a BrandStar Company, and one of the industry’s most trusted agencies, continues its expansion with the addition of an office in Charleston, S.C., to further meet the needs of its clients across the Southeastern United States. The firm, which...
live5news.com
Local distillery creating 50+ jobs thanks to $10 million investment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Charleston’s first distilleries since prohibition is expanding. The Striped Pig is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery looking to create over 50 jobs due to a $10 million investment. Located in North Charleston, The Striped Pig Distillery will be expanding and adding 24,000...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Superintendent making $225K per year and other benefits
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.
live5news.com
3 Lowcountry natives named AP D2 All-Americans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three former Lowcountry high school football players have been honored as Division 2 All-Americans by the Associated Press on Wednesday. Stratford alum Mario Anderson, Ft. Dorchester alum Davion Gilmore and Berkeley alum Tre Morrison each were named 1st team All-Americans by the AP. Anderson, who just...
iheart.com
Ousted BCSD Superintendent brings lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Berkeley County school superintendent has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, members of the school board and his replacement alleging they conspired to oust him from his position. In the filing, former superintendent Deon Jackson claims board members Mac McQuillin, Sally Wofford,...
live5news.com
Ralph H. Johnson VA hosting PACT Act information session for veterans
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System on Thursday is hosting an informational event about the PACT Act for veterans. The hospital says specialists in eligibility, enrollment and benefits claims will be at the North Charleston outpatient clinic from noon - 4 p.m. to answer questions.
Four Cane Bay Cobras sign to play in college
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Four student athletes at Cane Bay High School signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. One is staying close to home to play at Charleston Southern. The other three will take their talents to the Tarheel State. Cane Bay Signings: Alaina Nettles (basketball) – Charleston Southern Aniya […]
abcnews4.com
'We are better than that': 1st BCSD board meeting since superintendent firing gets heated
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — It was a jam-packed Berkeley County School District Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday evening filled with teachers, parents and concerned community members. It was the first time the school board met since the controversial firing of Deon Jackson on Nov. 15, followed by the...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. School District superintendent confirms certification; deputy superintendent position has no contract
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In the school board’s first meeting with its newest superintendent, Berkeley County School District Superintendent Anthony Dixon says his qualifications for the position are officially on record with the state. His status has been up for a question after the state’s Department of Education...
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction completes Portside Distribution Center Building B
Charleston, S.C. — Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a regional full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has brought construction of a 204,004-square-foot industrial building in Summerville, S.C., to a close. The Class-A speculative facility, developed by Randolph Development, is the second heavy industrial building that comprises the Portside Distribution Center. The first was completed in early 2021.
walterborolive.com
Boise Cascade Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new Colleton County operations
Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, recently announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs. “We are excited to be planning a branch location in Colleton County....
live5news.com
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
