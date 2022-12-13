ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prabal Gurung and Aurora James Elected Vice Chairs of the CFDA

By Lisa Lockwood
 3 days ago
The Council of Fashion Designers of America unanimously elected Prabal Gurung and Aurora James as vice chairs, Maria Cornejo as secretary, and Stacey Bendet Eisner as treasurer at its semiannual board meeting Tuesday.

They will start their roles on Jan. 1 when Thom Browne assumes his post as chairman of the CFDA .

As reported, Browne succeeds Tom Ford , who finished his three-year term on May 31. Since then, Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA , has been serving as interim chair of the CFDA.

Previously, Tracy Reese was vice chair, Vera Wang was secretary, and Stan Herman was treasurer.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first in-person one since the outbreak of COVID-19 and was held at Veronika’s restaurant on Park Avenue South in New York.

In addition, Reese, Diane von Furstenberg, Norma Kamali and Reed Krakoff were reelected as CFDA board members.

There are 18 people on the CFDA’s board, who serve six-year terms.

The CFDA, which celebrated its 60th anniversary this year, has 450 members, consisting of women’s, men’s, jewelry and accessories designers. Its mission is to strengthen the impact of American fashion in the global economy.

WWD

