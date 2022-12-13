Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Franklin Opera House presents 'Dueling Pianos' on Jan. 14
FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House presents "Dueling Pianos." Two pianos, two players, one great time, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating. Put two sharp-witted, incredibly talented musicians with pianos on a stage, then add in a roomful of people; the result is an evening of fast, funny, and unforgettable entertainment. Their musical repertoire ranges from Classic Rock to Country, Hard Rock to R&B, and Show Tunes to Top 40. Our entertainers engage the audience making them the star of the show. If you haven’t experienced a dueling pianos show yet, you need to. And if you have, we know you want too again.
A Welcome Return: Hackmatack Playhouse Coming Back, Bringing Live Theater to Maine Once Again
Now this is splendid news, indeed. A few months ago, the theatre community said what they thought was goodbye to the Hackmatack Playhouse up in Berwick, Maine. Having delighted audiences for 50 years with live summer stock performances, those at the beloved barn theater sadly announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be their last. This place meant so much to countless people, including yours truly, so everyone was devastated when the final curtain went down back in August.
Brit Floyd Announces 2023 New Hampshire Show
Floyd Fans, this calls for a road trip. Pink Floyd tribute band, Brit Floyd, is plotting a U.S. tour. While dates are sparse, one date here in New England is an option. The group will make a stop in New Hampshire, at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. The date is set for April 14, 2023.
liveforlivemusic.com
PHOTOS: Thievery Corporation Wallops Wally’s Pub In Hampton Beach
Thievery Corporation stopped by Wally’s Pub in Hampton Beach, NH on Sunday. Following an opening set from special guest Emancipator, the collective centered around the electronic duo of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton delivered a scorching 14-song set and quadruple encore. The setlist combined old and new, with tracks...
laconiadailysun.com
Everett M. Duren, 80
CENTER HARBOR — Everett M. Duren, 80, of Center Harbor, died December 5, 2022, at Concord Ho…
laconiadailysun.com
Carol I. Murray, 80
LACONIA — Carol Irene Lafond Murray, 80, of Anthony Drive, died on December 14, 2022, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon. Carol was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Arthur and Evelyn (Dube) Lafond on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 1941. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1959 and attended Merrimack College. On February 5, 1966, she married the love of her life, David J. Murray, and moved to Laconia, where they began their family together and would live out the rest of their lives.
laconiadailysun.com
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kylie Goss of Tilton
Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
laconiadailysun.com
Claire L. Hebert-Dow: Lakeport's revitalization an inspiration to the Lakes Region community
Having experienced the reincarnation of Meredith firsthand under the guidance of a local wizard, I could only dream that Laconia would someday find its own magic. I’d have no way of knowing it would come through a childhood connection.
A New French-Inspired Cafe Will Open Very Soon in Dover, New Hampshire
The restaurant industry is thriving here in New England, which is a blessing for the boundless population of foodies here. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or type of cuisine, there's something out there for everyone, and you'll never run out of new restaurants to try. One of the...
laconiadailysun.com
Town of Meredith to hold public information meeting on adaptive kayak, canoe and paddleboard dock system
MEREDITH — A public information meeting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m., to review the Town of Meredith’s proposal to install an adaptive dock system designed to allow lake access to all residents who enjoy paddling a canoe, kayak or paddleboard. The...
laconiadailysun.com
Gerald E.Davidson, 86
TILTON — Gerald Everett Davidson, 86, a longtime resident of Tilton, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Epsom Healthcare Center after a short illness. Gerald was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on June 25, 1936, the son of the late Alexander and Eva (Morris) Davidson.
laconiadailysun.com
Baking memories at Laconia Village Bakery
LACONIA — While the rest of the world is slumbering, Rachael Marsh is busy in the kitchen. She prepares dough for cookies, cakes, and a variety of sweets to tempt her customers each day. Marsh also begins preparing the specials that hungry customers enjoy on their daily lunch break.
laconiadailysun.com
Franklin Savings Bank of four new corporators at annual meeting
FRANKLIN — The election of Mayor Johannah “Jo” Brown, Kent Finemore, Oreste “Rusty” Mosca, and Amanda Osmer, as new Corporators of Franklin Bancorp, MHC — a mutual holding company and parent corporation of the bank, were confirmed at the bank’s 154th annual Meeting of Corporators.
laconiadailysun.com
PSU students present recommendations for Gorham Paper Mill Lagoon Property
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University students recently presented their research findings and proposed seven recommendations for how 40 acres of wastewater lagoon property at the White Mountain Paper Company in Gorham, might be developed, should the company execute its plan to decommission the lagoon and establish a closed loop connection to a municipal treatment plant.
Haverhill Residents Get Inline To Mourn Demolition Of Landmark Roller Rink
Merrimack Valley residents are skating into the backs of their minds and digging up older memories after demolition began at a landmark roller rink last week. Self-described as the "best roller skating center in Massachusetts," Skateland in Haverhill was torn down on Friday, Dec. 9, …
laconiadailysun.com
There's a new therapy dog in town
LACONIA — Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Laconia Rehabilitation Center has had to forgo therapy dogs — until now. The rehabilitation center primarily caters to elders in need of recovery from surgery before returning home, but also has long-term residents.
WMUR.com
Parents of New Hampshire boy with rare illness urge people to donate blood
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The parents of a 3-year-old Manchester boy who is being treated for a rare autoimmune disease are sharing his story to encourage others to donate blood. It has been a tough first three years of Lucas Telfer's life. Born premature at 2 pounds, 11 ounces, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on the last day of 2021.
manchesterinklink.com
New liquor store to open in Derry
DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Slippery Roads, Power Outages Possible as Storm Continues
Friday’s storm continues to intensify, bringing areas of rain, wet snow and gusty wind depending on your location. The rain/snow line has set up essentially from around Rochester, New Hampshire, southwest to Gardner, Massachusetts, and Northampton to the southwest corner of the Commonwealth. Snow totals and rain expectations. Near...
