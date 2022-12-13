FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House presents "Dueling Pianos." Two pianos, two players, one great time, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating. Put two sharp-witted, incredibly talented musicians with pianos on a stage, then add in a roomful of people; the result is an evening of fast, funny, and unforgettable entertainment. Their musical repertoire ranges from Classic Rock to Country, Hard Rock to R&B, and Show Tunes to Top 40. Our entertainers engage the audience making them the star of the show. If you haven’t experienced a dueling pianos show yet, you need to. And if you have, we know you want too again.

FRANKLIN, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO