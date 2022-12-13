ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
TMZ.com

Kenny Smith Launches Shaq Into Giant Christmas Tree On 'NBA On TNT' Set

Shaquille O'Neal now has another potential nickname to add to his ever-growing list ... after Kenny Smith plowed him into a giant Christmas tree on the set of "NBA on TNT" on Tuesday night. The scene was hilarious ... O'Neal was racing The Jet to the show's big board --...
hypebeast.com

SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht

Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
FLORIDA STATE
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black/Phantom”

Following many a colorway and even a three-way collaboration with fragment design, Travis Scott‘s relationship with MJ’s first signature will soon come to an end. But before La Flame officially says goodbye to the Peter Moore-designed icon, he’ll offer up not one but two more pairs of the Air Jordan 1 Low, the penultimate of which — the “Black/Phantom” — is slated to release next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy