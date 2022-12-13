Read full article on original website
Motorola Solutions acquires Rave Mobile Safety, a leader in mass notification and incident management
CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions today announced it has acquired Rave Mobile Safety, a leader in mass notification and incident management that helps organizations and public safety agencies communicate and collaborate during emergencies. The company is based in Framingham, Massachusetts. State and local governments and enterprises, including hospitals, rely on...
Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed nearly 700 times in 2022
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — As first responders across the nation dealt with everything from winter storms to hurricanes and wildfires in 2022, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team was on-hand to help ensure public safety agencies on the front lines of these disaster response operations had the mission-critical communications capabilities they needed to achieve their missions.
On-Demand Webinar: Windows 11 and mobile computing for fire and rescue
View this webinar to hear about use cases deployed on Zebra devices running Windows Pro and how you can adopt these technologies for your teams — Sponsored by:. Register to view this on-demand webinar. Your teams need access to critical, real-time information to lower response times and increase safety....
Scott County KY Fire Department
Scott County Government is currently accepting applications and resumes for the hiring of an experienced Firefighter/EMT. Seeking individuals to provide for protection of life and property through the suppression and prevention of fires in response to emergency calls. Duties include responding to scenes of fires, disasters, or other emergency incidents; protecting life and property through controlling, extinguishing and preventing fires; providing emergency medical services and care; regularly maintaining firefighting equipment, apparatus, stations and quarters. In emergency situations, performs hazardous tasks requiring strenuous physical exertion for extended periods of time in cramped surroundings, hot and smoky environments with limited visibility and at considerable heights. Work schedule is 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off duty.
