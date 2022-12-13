ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigerville, SC

Study Shows NGU’s Annual Economic Impact Exceeds $100 Million

A new economic study shows North Greenville University is making a total impact of $101,851,206 on the region’s economy in 2022. That impact includes funding of 888 jobs through the institution and its business partners. The fiscal footprint of the private university, which started in 1892 as a school...
