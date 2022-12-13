Read full article on original website
Efforts to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt wobble
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s power company appears destined for an even longer bankruptcy than expected after several creditors have rejected a new debt restructuring plan following years of failed negotiations. A federal control board that oversees the island’s finances filed a plan late Friday that proposes to cut by nearly half the more than $10 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, the largest of any local government agency. Board chairman David Skeel warned that residents and businesses in the U.S. territory will “shoulder the payments of this greatly reduced debt through their electricity bill."
Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania has been extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier. She went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005. Parlier’s family says she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven’t been found. Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison.
Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legislation requiring Ohioans to present photo ID to vote and giving them fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person has cleared the Republican-led state Legislature. It also would allow for ballot drop boxes but limit those to one per county. Lawmakers working through the night to wrap up their current session approved the changes early Thursday. GOP lawmakers say the provisions protect the integrity of elections at a time of public concern. Democrats and voting rights advocates say they're unnecessary new hurdles for voters. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine hasn’t said whether he would sign the legislation.
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history has struck in a western part of the state that’s home to oil and fracking activity. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the Friday evening temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and hit at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers). The USGS had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that it “would be the 4th strongest earthquake in Texas state history!”
Woodbury has 17; Utah Valley tops Antelope Valley, 80-54
OREM, Utah — Led by Trey Woodbury's 17 points, the Utah Valley Wolverines defeated the Antelope Valley Pioneers 80-54. The Wolverines are now 8-4 on the season, while the Pioneers moved to 0-1.
