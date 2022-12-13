Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Hester General Store Grand Opening in Easley
Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Furman Professor is now suing the university. Final Day of Operation Coat Drive. Updated: 5...
Mobile home catches fire in Spartanburg Co.
A mobile home caught fire Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Anderson police searching for endangered teen who ran away
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the communities help in finding an endangered 15-year-old who ran away. Mariah Thompson was last seen on Thursday around Miracle Mile Drive, according to the department. Thompson is described as five foot three and 220 pounds. Her last...
Another arrest in the OCSO 2022 drug round-up operation
Another arrest announced in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s second drug round-up operation of the year. Only a few days after the 17th arrest of the operation, the now 18th arrest was announced by the Sheriff’s Office Friday.
Mr. Grinch taken into custody in the Upstate
A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.
WYFF4.com
Video: Grinch steals Santa from downtown Greenville storefront; police looking for suspects
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Grinch has struck in downtown Greenville. In a video posted to the city's Twitter page, a man is seen taking the Santa display from a storefront on Main Street and walking off with it. The post said police are looking for the people who stole...
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
GCSO searching for three shoplifting suspects
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three shoplifting suspects accused of stealing over $7,800 worth of glasses from Lens Crafters in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Boiling Springs Fire Department shares holiday fire safety tips
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — The sound of a fire truck is something you don't want to hear during the holidays, and that's why it's so important to practice fire safety. It starts with the star of the holiday show: the Christmas tree. "Make sure that you cut off the...
WYFF4.com
No heat for some residents at Upstate apartment complex, requests to fix have not been answered, they say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — As temperatures drop, some residents at an Upstate apartment complex said they haven't had heat for months. They say requests to fix it have not been answered. Boulder Creek Apartments are a part of Section 8 housing. They're located off Furman Hall Road in Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Troopers looking for driver accused of driving into 3 people in Laurens Co.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
SCHP searching for car following hit and run
WYFF4.com
Greenville non-profit operating with half needed volunteers during busiest time of the year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Triune Mercy Center has helped countless people for decades. Now, it needs your help. The church and non-profit have run with only about half of the volunteers it needs at full capacity since the pandemic's start. "We had an average of 100 to 150 volunteers within...
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
WYFF4.com
Troopers search for suspect after striking three pedestrians with vehicle in Laurens County
WYFF4.com
Upstate county agrees to fund two new positions for 'pet resource center'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County is taking steps toward developing, what they're calling, a new "pet resource center." At December's meeting, the county council approved funding two new positions for the pet resource center: a pet resource center director and an animal cruelty officer. Jessica Coker, Spartanburg County...
Troopers seek info on fatal Greenville Co. hit-and-run
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in providing important information regarding a hit-and-run in November that left a pedestrian dead.
Pedestrian hit, killed on interstate in Greenville Co.
WYFF4.com
Man shot dead at Upstate apartment complex in Greenwood County, deputies say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead at an apartment complex, according to the Greenwood County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on Parkland Place Road. The victim was identified...
