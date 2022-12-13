ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Hester General Store Grand Opening in Easley

Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Furman Professor is now suing the university. Final Day of Operation Coat Drive. Updated: 5...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson police searching for endangered teen who ran away

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the communities help in finding an endangered 15-year-old who ran away. Mariah Thompson was last seen on Thursday around Miracle Mile Drive, according to the department. Thompson is described as five foot three and 220 pounds. Her last...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Troopers looking for driver accused of driving into 3 people in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people early Tuesday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:13 a.m. along Knighton Chapel Road. According to troopers, the driver was driving south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP searching for car following hit and run

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a car that ran into three pedestrians on Tuesday. Troopers said that a tan/ gold in color Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen bridge when it hit three people that were walking. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy