Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
qcnews.com
3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday. Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday’s mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
WBTV
Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County
Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated:...
WBTV
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an update from the mall, one of the victims has been discharged from the hospital, while the other remains in care with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The...
WBTV
CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 12 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Thousands...
WBTV
11-year-old Cornelius girl missing since November, police say
2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
WBTV
“I couldn’t sleep”: Employees return to Northlake Mall after shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting injured two at Northlake Mall, business resumed as normal. But for the workers that returned Friday, things felt anything but normal. The mall reopened to shoppers Friday morning, with every store choosing to open back up for business, meaning...
WBTV
N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery
2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
WBTV
Cornelius stepdad arrested for failing to report 11-year-old girl missing since November
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for a child out of Cornelius who has been missing since the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers began investigating a missing person’s report involving a juvenile on Thursday. The parents of the child, identified as 11-year-old...
WBTV
‘This will scar me forever’: Parents charged with death of 4-year-old make court appearances
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Ben Mendoza was just four years old when he died Tuesday in his Gaston County home after a loaded gun was left out. Now, his family is mourning his loss and is awaiting potential legal repercussions his parents could face. His mother, 22-year-old Savannah Brehm,...
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
WBTV
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. The investigation is now homicide and police have upgraded charges to first-degree murder. Derryck Turner, 32, was shot while riding a dirt bike near Lakeview Drive on...
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
Authorities search for suspect after deadly shooting in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a shooter in Cleveland County Thursday after someone was killed, officials said. The deadly shooting happened on Harold Road near Boiling Springs. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: Warrants: Family falsely reported man missing...
WBTV
Gaston County man facing rape charges stemming from 2019 incident
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Gaston County is facing multiple rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in October 2019, police said. According to Gaston County Police, they were made aware of the assault on Aug. 10, 2022. The reporting victim’s name and information will...
WBTV
Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash Thursday night in west Charlotte involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus sent two people to the hospital. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Video shows that the crash...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for men who robbed Family Dollar
Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers say it happened near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road in northeast Charlotte.
WBTV
Man dead after shooting, wreck in Matthews, officials say
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody. A person is in custody after two people suffered injuries during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday. Town of Star, NC shining bright in December. Updated: 9 hours ago. There’s one post office right in the middle of...
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows
A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
WBTV
Wingate University on lockdown following bank robbery
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Wingate University has issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to go into lockdown after a bank robbery across from the university on Highway 74. The suspect was said to be wearing a tan...
WBTV
Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old weeks after she was last seen
Starting next year, classes will begin on Aug. 9, weeks earlier than years past, which will shorten summer break. Federal judge approves Tepper company’s bankruptcy settlement. Updated: 7 hours ago. A federal judge has approved the bankruptcy settlement for David Tepper’s company, GT Real Estate. CMS holds emergency...
Comments / 0