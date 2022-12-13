ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday. Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday’s mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County

Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an update from the mall, one of the victims has been discharged from the hospital, while the other remains in care with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 12 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Thousands...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

11-year-old Cornelius girl missing since November, police say

2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery

2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Gaston County man facing rape charges stemming from 2019 incident

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Gaston County is facing multiple rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in October 2019, police said. According to Gaston County Police, they were made aware of the assault on Aug. 10, 2022. The reporting victim’s name and information will...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash Thursday night in west Charlotte involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus sent two people to the hospital. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Video shows that the crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for men who robbed Family Dollar

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers say it happened near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road in northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man dead after shooting, wreck in Matthews, officials say

Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody. A person is in custody after two people suffered injuries during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday. Town of Star, NC shining bright in December. Updated: 9 hours ago. There’s one post office right in the middle of...
MATTHEWS, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows

A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Wingate University on lockdown following bank robbery

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Wingate University has issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to go into lockdown after a bank robbery across from the university on Highway 74. The suspect was said to be wearing a tan...

