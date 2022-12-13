Read full article on original website
Alabama plant owned by W.V. governor’s family fined $925,000
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a settlement approved Wednesday by a judge, Bluestone Coke will pay the fine to the Jefferson County Health Department for air pollution violations at its coking plant in Birmingham. The plant has been shut down since October 2021. The health department declined to renew its operating permit after finding coke oven doors were leaking toxic chemicals. The plant is more than a century old.
Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps including TikTok and WeChat on state government devices and wireless networks. In a statement Friday, he calls them a threat to national security and “a channel to the Chinese Communist Party.” Youngkin’s executive order covers apps developed by ByteDance and Tencent. He joins at least 14 others governors who have taken such an action. There have also been calls for Congress to ban the use of the apps on federal government devices. A spokesperson for TikTok says some state and federal officials are promoting falsehoods to ban the platform.
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state’s strongest ever
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that’s home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude...
Massachusetts fugitive wanted for murder captured at Guatemala shrimp farm
A fugitive wanted in Massachusetts for a 1991 murder has been captured at a Guatemala shrimp farm, according to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police. A multiagency team spent more than 30 years searching for Mario R. Garcia, 50, before developing a lead in the case earlier this year indicating he was in Iztapa, Guatemala, a coastal town about 70 miles from Guatemala City.
