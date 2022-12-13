ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU football recruiting is fine: Ten recruits who could be added to the 2023 recruiting class

By Cory Linsner
 3 days ago
There has been a lot of chatter amongst the social media sphere around the state of MSU’s 2023 recruiting class following the departures of Colton Hood and Johnathan Slack. While decommitments are never fun, I am here to do my best Aaron Rodgers impression for the Spartan fan base.

R-E-A-L-A-X.

While being at only 10 commitments is not something the staff wanted to be at, there is still a week until signing day and A LOT is going on behind the scenes.

By the conclusion of the early signing period, I expect Michigan State to get to at least 15 commitments/signees, at a bare minimum.

So the Michigan State fanbase needs to take one collective deep breathe, and strap in for the recruiting ride they are about to go on.

Here are ten prospects Michigan State is firmly in the mix for and could become part of the class:

5-star OT Samson Okunkola

While it appears Okunkola will be headed to either Florida or Miami, MSU is still heavily pursuing and is not that far on the outside looking in. The Spartan staff will be in Massachusetts conducting an in-home visit with the 5-star this week to make one last push.

4-star QB Sam Leavitt

The hottest name on the recruiting board, Washington State commit Sam Leavitt took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend and it appears to Spartans are close to closing the deal.

4-star OL Keyshawn Blackstock

4-star JUCO offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock is a hot commodity in the recruiting world, but Spartan OL coach Chris Kapilovic has positioned the Spartans in a good spot here. Blackstock is fresh off of an official visit to East Lansing.

4-star RB Kedrick Reescano

The one time Spartan commit is still on the staff’s recruiting board and it isn’t crazy to thing that Reescano could be trending towards rejoining the Michigan State recruiting class.

4-star OT Taliafi Taala

A recruit that has gone under fans radars, Taliafi Taala is someone who could sneak into this class late in the cycle. The 4-star from Utah is someone Kapilovic has been monitoring for months now.

3-star WR Aziah Johnson

Aziah Johnson took an official visit to MSU earlier this month, and it seems the Spartans have made a great impression on the Virginia wide receiver. He will be announcing on signing day, and I like where the Spartans sit.

3-star RB Jaelon Barbarin

Jaelon Barbarin is fresh off a visit to Michigan State and the Spartans did a great job on the visit. Barbarin has game-changing speed at the running back position (he clocked a 10.37 100m dash last track season). It is now between Michigan State and Washington State, but I like where this is trending for MSU.

3-star S Sean Brown

Arizona commit Sean Brown also visited MSU this past weekend, and he is great friends with the aforementioned Barbarin. Michigan State made a great impression on the visit and it appears that the Spartans may be able to execute the flip.

3-star OT Charlie Symonds

Charlie Symonds is someone that Coach Kapilovic has been pushing for a longtime. The offensive tackle has been firm in his commitment to North Carolina State, but that’s not stopping MSU from trying to get the OT on a visit. While unlikely unless a visit happens, Michigan State is pushing hard in this recruitment.

3-star WR Jaelen Smith

Texas wide receiver Jaelen Smith is a late riser after an outstanding senior season. He took an official visit earlier this month and is potentially someone the staff may push to land in the class.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lincoln Riley continues to raid Pac-12 schools for transfers, one of his best moves since joining USC

The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley made noise when they poached some transfer portal players from the Pac-12 last season: Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon from Colorado, Austin Jones from Stanford, Eric Gentry from Arizona State, and Travis Dye from Oregon. USC grabbed lots of important players who were absolutely essential in the Trojans’ seven-win turnaround from 2021, when they won only four games. If USC hadn’t raided the Pac-12 for elite transfers, the Trojans would not have won 11 games this past season. They probably wouldn’t have won 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school

Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star QB decommits from Ohio State

More than ever, it’s getting harder and harder to keep a college football commitment. With NIL taking center stage, a pledge to a school is just a minor step these days in a long, arduous journey to keep that player committed and officially signed when it’s time to push the paper in front of him.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Court Reportedly Makes Decision On Michigan Football Star

Mazi Smith's sentencing date has reportedly been delayed until after the National Championship game. The senior defensive tackle for Michigan was arrested on a felony weapons charge back in October. Smith's sentencing date was originally scheduled for December 29, but has since been pushed back to January 12. The National...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 QB in 2024 Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State; Ducks potential contenders

While endless drama currently surrounds the Oregon Ducks and the quarterback position, specifically, when it comes to 5-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to UCLA, a new answer might have just become available. Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 ranked QB and No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class, announced on Saturday that he would decommit from the Ohio State Buckeyes, reopening his recruitment. Raiola, a Chandler, Arizona native, has been committed to Ohio State since May of 2022. This is an interesting thing to note for Oregon, with Raiola considering the Ducks before committing to Ohio State. According to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch

UCLA on Wednesday received approval to join the Big Ten in 2024 as they had hoped. But there is one interesting catch. UCLA announced over the summer that they would be joining rival USC in moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The decision meant the Los Angeles-based schools would be leaving behind nearly... The post UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

No. 14 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Commitment

Samson Okunlola, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class, will take his talents to the Sunshine State. On Thursday, the Thayer Academy offensive tackle announced his commitment to Miami. Okunlola cited Miami's coaching staff as the main reason why he chose the Hurricanes. “I say just the strong...
The Spun

Big Ten Football Player Of The Year Announced Thursday

The 2022 college football regular season has come to an end, which means it's time to hand out some awards. On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced its player of the year. The honor went to Michigan running back Blake Corum, who dominated for much of the regular season until an injury sidelined him.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Roderick Pierce, former Wisconsin DL commit for 2023, reveals new B1G pledge

Roderick Pierce has once again committed to a B1G school. Back in May, Pierce committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Pierce would later de-commit from the Badgers in November. After taking visits to Illinois and Michigan, Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he will be committing to...
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period

The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
GEORGIA STATE
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

