MSU football recruiting is fine: Ten recruits who could be added to the 2023 recruiting class

There has been a lot of chatter amongst the social media sphere around the state of MSU’s 2023 recruiting class following the departures of Colton Hood and Johnathan Slack. While decommitments are never fun, I am here to do my best Aaron Rodgers impression for the Spartan fan base.

R-E-A-L-A-X.

While being at only 10 commitments is not something the staff wanted to be at, there is still a week until signing day and A LOT is going on behind the scenes.

By the conclusion of the early signing period, I expect Michigan State to get to at least 15 commitments/signees, at a bare minimum.

So the Michigan State fanbase needs to take one collective deep breathe, and strap in for the recruiting ride they are about to go on.

Here are ten prospects Michigan State is firmly in the mix for and could become part of the class:

5-star OT Samson Okunkola

While it appears Okunkola will be headed to either Florida or Miami, MSU is still heavily pursuing and is not that far on the outside looking in. The Spartan staff will be in Massachusetts conducting an in-home visit with the 5-star this week to make one last push.

4-star QB Sam Leavitt

The hottest name on the recruiting board, Washington State commit Sam Leavitt took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend and it appears to Spartans are close to closing the deal.

4-star OL Keyshawn Blackstock

4-star JUCO offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock is a hot commodity in the recruiting world, but Spartan OL coach Chris Kapilovic has positioned the Spartans in a good spot here. Blackstock is fresh off of an official visit to East Lansing.

4-star RB Kedrick Reescano

The one time Spartan commit is still on the staff’s recruiting board and it isn’t crazy to thing that Reescano could be trending towards rejoining the Michigan State recruiting class.

4-star OT Taliafi Taala

A recruit that has gone under fans radars, Taliafi Taala is someone who could sneak into this class late in the cycle. The 4-star from Utah is someone Kapilovic has been monitoring for months now.

3-star WR Aziah Johnson

Aziah Johnson took an official visit to MSU earlier this month, and it seems the Spartans have made a great impression on the Virginia wide receiver. He will be announcing on signing day, and I like where the Spartans sit.

3-star RB Jaelon Barbarin

Jaelon Barbarin is fresh off a visit to Michigan State and the Spartans did a great job on the visit. Barbarin has game-changing speed at the running back position (he clocked a 10.37 100m dash last track season). It is now between Michigan State and Washington State, but I like where this is trending for MSU.

3-star S Sean Brown

Arizona commit Sean Brown also visited MSU this past weekend, and he is great friends with the aforementioned Barbarin. Michigan State made a great impression on the visit and it appears that the Spartans may be able to execute the flip.

3-star OT Charlie Symonds

Charlie Symonds is someone that Coach Kapilovic has been pushing for a longtime. The offensive tackle has been firm in his commitment to North Carolina State, but that’s not stopping MSU from trying to get the OT on a visit. While unlikely unless a visit happens, Michigan State is pushing hard in this recruitment.

3-star WR Jaelen Smith

Texas wide receiver Jaelen Smith is a late riser after an outstanding senior season. He took an official visit earlier this month and is potentially someone the staff may push to land in the class.