Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Tapas bar headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
‘Shop with a Cop’ event brings holiday joy to 150 Forsyth County kidsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DeKalb hosting pre-Christmas food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway just in time for Christmas. ...
Tapas bar headed to Cumming City Center
The new Santa Maria restaurant.Photo byCity of Cumming. (Cumming, GA) Get ready for a taste of Spain in the heart of Cumming. Chef and restaurateur Mariano Garcia is bringing the flavors of Spanish and Latin American tapas and beverages to the Cumming City Center with his restaurant, Santa Maria. Garcia is also involved with Fuego Tortilla in Marietta and Fuego Mar Mexican and Seafood Restaurant in Senoia.
cobbcountycourier.com
“Aren’t I the cutest doggy you’ve ever seen? Adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Happy Dog December 15
One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
This Secret Speakeasy On Atlanta’s BeltLine Is Hidden Inside A French Cafe & Bakery
From immersive dining experiences to expansive green spaces, it's no secret that Atlanta's BeltLine is full of hidden gems ready to be explored by locals and travelers alike. However, there’s a unique speakeasy in the Inman Park neighborhood where you'll have to look a little closer in order to find it.
Funeral held for retired Sandy Springs K-9
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A retired K-9 officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Sandy Springs after serving the community for a decade. Sandy Springs Police K-9 Igor passed away "due to an unexpected illness," the department said. Officer K-9 Igor was an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois and served the City of Sandy Springs as a dual-purpose police service dog for 10 years.
Buckhead stabbing victim remembered for love of family, travel, animals
A former English teacher and realtor, Eleanor Bowles spent her days gardening, reading and with friends and family. She ...
secretatlanta.co
The Latest Tiffany & Co. Store Lands In Atl With Local Artist Painted Storefront
You know the saying…diamonds are a girls best friend. And I can’t really disagree with trays statement to much! Well, Atlanta now has a new Tiffany & Co. store at Lenox Square Mall. This iconic store is located on the ground level of Lenox. The latest store honors all things Tiffany & Co. is known for. Beautifully decorated with soft curves and delicate touches throughout, this is the ultimate dreamy shopping experience.
cobbcountycourier.com
“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”
Here’s the Cobb County Courier Happy Dog of the Day for December 14. One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
cobbcountycourier.com
“I know I look sad now, but I’d cheer up if you adopt and take me home!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, December 13
One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood to perform on NBC's 'The Voice' finale
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Many people in metro Atlanta will see a familiar face on Monday night's finale of the hit singing competition NBC's "The Voice." Cherokee County native Bryce Leatherwood started singing in 7th grade at Dean Rusk Middle School in Canton and graduated from Georgia Southern University in May. Now he's preparing for the biggest performance of his life.
wabe.org
Veteran Atlanta reporter Richard Belcher reflects on 50-year career
For anyone who has followed Atlanta news coverage anytime over the past half-century or so, they’re probably familiar with the work of seasoned investigative reporter Richard Belcher. The longtime WSB-TV journalist recently decided to retire after five decades of reporting in Atlanta. “All Things Considered” recently spoke with Belcher...
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: First, find two people; then tell us where this photo was made
Look carefully. Can you see two people in this photo? Now, can you tell us where this photograph was taken? Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Steve Ogilvie, Lawrenceville: “It’s the Hui Tz Tao Temple, which is a Taoist temple located at 1225 Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee. Never heard of Taoism before, but it made an interesting read this morning.”
cobbcountycourier.com
“I do not want to be on this table, and in fact, I’d rather be with you in your home! Adopt me please!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, Dec. 13
One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
fox5atlanta.com
Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
Roswell Road fast-food restaurant to be converted into Chipotle Mexican Grill
The project would replace the Arby's with the Mexican restaurant.
Tyler Perry opens up about past suicide attempts after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death
ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story contains language about death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry opened up Thursday about his own suicide attempts after...
Monroe Local News
Walton County shelter has dogs and cats, puppies and kittens in need of rescue or forever homes
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Dec. 14) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home for Christmas – like Gabriel below that got a little help from his namesake in Mrs. Lockard’s Class at Walton County Schools. Click on the video link below to see a video of Gabriel’s personality and interaction with other dogs in the shelter.
eastcobbnews.com
Fire Stone Chinese restaurant to open in East Cobb in early 2023
A second location of Fire Stone Chinese Cuisine—which debuted to acclaim in the Town Center area in 2019—is set to open in East Cobb early 2023. That’s the response we got after inquiring about the new restaurant’s timeline. Fire Stone will occupy the former Black Swan Tavern space—and for many years before that, Churchill’s Pub—at Merchants Festival (1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 128).
