ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU football projected to flip Arizona commit, 3-star CB Sean Brown after recent official visit

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWqv3_0jhTqZXZ00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

The recruiting insiders at 247Sports are now projecting Michigan State to flip Arizona Wildcats three-star commit Sean Brown ahead of signing day next week.

Brown — who hails from Simi Valley, Calif. — took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend and it apparently went very well. Brown is now projected by five different 247Sports recruiting insiders to flip his commitment from Arizona to Michigan State.

Brown has been committed to Arizona since late June and holds offers from nearly 10 FBS programs. That includes Michigan State, Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, BYU, San Diego State, UNLV and Colorado State.

Brown ranks as the No. 100 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd, Pelle Larsson and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s win over No. 6 Tennessee

Arizona picked up another huge win on Saturday night, knocking off No. 6 Tennessee in a rematch of last December’s game in Knoxville. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said afterward. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”
TUCSON, AZ
Dickson County Source

Arizona Outlasts Tennessee in Early Season Thriller

Arizona – 75 Tucson Ariz. – The Arizona Wildcats welcomed the Tennessee Volunteers to an electric McKale Center in Tucson with a coordinated crowd color design similar to Tennessee’s checkerboard with light-up batons for added flare. A matchup between the number nine and six ranked teams respectively...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Arizona slipped from top 10 in Pentagon spending, but defense economy still strong

An F-35A takes off from Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Tucson during the annual Heritage Flight Training course, Feb. 27, 2020. Pentagon spending in Arizona fell sharply in fiscal 2021, part of an overall decline in expenditures nationally that bumped the state from seventh place among states to 13th, according to Defense Department data released this fall.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is battling for his life after a bar fight ended in a shooting near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it started as an argument between two men inside the Famous Sam’s Sports Grill located at 2320 North Silverbell Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One person found shot near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was found shot near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to a shooting in the area. The crime scene is in the 3200 block of North Silverbell Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This new restaurant brings Argentine empanadas to Tucson

Che Cafe occupies the space formerly used by a Little Caesars in a shopping center on the south side. It’s in the very back, around a blind corner obscured by the Hole N 1 Golf Pub. You might get tipped off by the Argentine flag flapping in the wind...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

American Battery Factory moving into Tucson

American Battery Factory will build its headquarters and its first in a series of U.S. battery cell gigafactories in Tucson, according to a statement by Gov. Doug Ducey and ABF President and CEO Paul Charles. It will be the country’s largest gigafactory that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells...
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Man, infant dead after car crash in Arizona

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, grandchild killed in Gilbert car crash. Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash near the intersection of Elliot Road and Cole Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. Judge rules in lawsuit that Kari Lake can inspect ballots. Updated:...
GILBERT, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Laura C. Belleau

Laura C. Belleau, a partner in the Tucson firm of Karp & Weiss, has been named to the position of first VP in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She will take office as president in November 2024. The AAML is a national organization of over 1600 prominent family lawyers located in every state of the US who have taken tests and passed other rigorous challenges to become AAML Fellows. The organization promotes professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are being asked to avoid a northwest-side intersection because of a crash investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Westbound lanes of West Magee Road are closed at North La Cañada Drive. No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

190K+
Followers
244K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy