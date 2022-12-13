ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

iOS 16.2 causes problems, Eve Matter update rolls out, and more smart home news

Apple's release of iOS 16.2 has caused issues for some HomeKit users. We break down what's going on, as well as talk about Eve's Matter rollout, new products, and more on this episode of theHomekit Insider podcast.
Apple Insider

Advanced Data Protection will complicate new device setup this Christmas

Users who have already enabled Advanced Data Protection will have a more complicated device setup process than normal this holiday season, especially for new HomePod andApple Watch owners. Here's why. End-to-end encryption across iCloud...
Apple Insider

How to use Lensa and its AI art features on iPhone

Lensa is a photo and video editor that offers facial retouching tools for selfies, and it has a feature that processes photos with artificial intelligence. Here's how to use Lensa on iPhone. Prisma Labs...
Apple Insider

Paris Commercial Court fines Apple over 'abusive' App Store policy

On Monday, the Paris Commercial Court issued a $1.06 million fine against Apple over abusiveApp Store commercial clauses affecting French app developers. The ruling imposed a fine of just over one million euros ($1.06...
Apple Insider

Getting a business started using Apple hardware is easier than ever

With aniPhone and other devices in Apple's ecosystem, it's now a lot easier to start a side-hustle than you'd think. Follow along with one AppleInsider staffer, as he gets two businesses off the ground.
Apple Insider

Top Apple deals on Amazon that you can get by Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner, and many last-minute shoppers struggle to find the best deals that arrive before the holiday. We've got you covered with these fantastic Apple deals that arrive before Christmas.
Apple Insider

Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch with 32GB RAM is $450 off, plus free expedited shipping

There's still time to get Apple's premium 16-inch MacBook Pro with a top-of-the-line M1 Max chip, 32GB of memory and a spacious 1TB SSD in time for Christmas. Now marked down to $3,049 after a $450 price cut with free expedited shipping.
Apple Insider

Apple has a key advantage over Meta in augmented reality

As Apple prepares to release a mixed-reality device, Meta's lead in the virtual reality market will collapse quickly unless it can build an ecosystem. In 2021, Meta partnered with Ray-Ban to release a set...
Apple Insider

Steve Jobs hand-numbered Apple-1 sells for $442,118

An Apple-1 has fetched over $442,000 at auction, a board that's not only fully functional but also hand-numbered by Apple co-founder and CEOSteve Jobs. The auctioned board, sold on December 15 by RR Auction,...
Apple Insider

India may account for 5% of iPhone production volume by spring 2023

Apple's reliance on China is being reduced at a very slow pace, with India set to account for 5% ofiPhone production in 2023. Increasing issues with political instability, worker treatment, and Covid-19 have made...
Apple Insider

How to maximize your holiday footage by using Cinematic mode

The bulky, over-the-shoulder dino-tech camcorder Dad used to haul on holiday has been replaced with shrinking, more efficient tech. Here's how to perfectly capture the holidays using theiPhone Cinematic Mode. This holiday, leave your...
Apple Insider

Meta's VR ambitions Doomed as Carmack exits

Famed developer John Carmack is leaving Meta, with inefficiencies in VR development at the tech giant potentially giving hope forApple's VR efforts to take the lead. "This is the end of my decade in...
Apple Insider

Free overnight shipping on 100s of gift ideas at B&H Photo

B&H is ensuring your holiday gifts arrive on time with free next day shipping on hundreds of digital cameras, Pro audio gear, computer storage and more. Free next day delivery at B&H — From...
Apple Insider

iCloud Shared Photo Library vs. Shared Albums in Photos

Introduced with iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, iCloud Shared Photo Library gives users another method of sharing photos and videos to a select group, such as your family or a circle of friends. We'll explore this new option's features and potential shortcomings, and compare it to theShared Albums option.
Apple Insider

How to use Memoji on your iPhone

Learn how to customize and send Memoji, Memoji stickers, and even use your Memoji as a mascot-style head for videos. Apple introduced Memoji alongside iOS 12 in 2018. Initially, animated Memoji — or Animoji,...

