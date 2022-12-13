Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a...
Southside Times
A teacher for life
“My mother says that when I was a child, I started teaching my 2-year-old sister. I had never even heard of school, but here I was teaching,” said Linda Begley, a longtime Southside resident and independent Medicare agent. She would go on to make her teaching status official at...
eaglecountryonline.com
Sunman-Dearborn School Bus Involved in Crash on State Road 1
No injuries were reported. Photo by Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation. (Guilford, Ind.) - A Sunman-Dearborn Community School bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the school corporation, a tractor-trailer swerved across the center line on State Road 1 and collided with Bus 24...
Shelby County principal goes viral for Elf on the Shelf TikTok
Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
What is the difference in funding for typical foster care placement and relative/kinship placement?
In Indiana, typical foster home placements and what are known as relative or kinship placements are offered different financial resources and supports. A listener in Lafayette wanted to know more about why there are differences in funding. Brenda Chapin is the vice president of program administration for The Villages, a...
1987: WRTV intern takes paintball hit in the name of journalism
Michele Teague interned with WRTV from September 1987 through May 1988. She frequently worked with longtime WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Perry Township school board unanimously votes to end school choice in district
INDIANAPOLIS — The Perry Township School Board voted on a plan to reshape schools in the district Monday night. The board gave unanimous support for the proposal, but that was hardly the case among parents who spoke out against eliminating school choice before the board voted. Superintendent Patrick Mapes...
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
mymixfm.com
Go green with eco-friendly gift-wrapping ideas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wrapping paper and gift bags, the holidays can be a time when we see an increase in waste. But a local non-profit says there are some simple steps you can take to celebrate more sustainably. Today we visited Rethink, Inc. in Terre Haute....
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
WISH-TV
Batesville Casket Co. to be sold
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — LongRange Capital, a private investment firm, has agreed to buy Batesville Casket Co. Batesville Casket Co. is a leading provider of death care products and services. According to a release, LongRange’s purchase of Batesville is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
Person dead after concrete box falls from crane at Greenwood construction site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, hitting the victim. Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”. Upon arrival to the intersection of Orchard Lane […]
Current Publishing
INDOT provides updates on I-65 interchange projects
The interchange at Ind. 267 and Interstate 65 near Whitestown is set to open to traffic on or after Dec. 18, weather permitting. Workers will shift the interchange to its winter configuration. Because of supply chain issues, temporary lighting is set up at the interchange. Additional work to install permanent...
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
mymixfm.com
Investment firm to buy Batesville Casket Company
BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a $761.5 million deal that’s set to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.
mymixfm.com
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train.
WIBC.com
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office Sues Law Enforcement Training Board
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has filed a lawsuit against the state of Indiana over officer training. According to IndyPolitics, the suit stems from an apparent refusal to train deputies from the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board. The suit cites de-escalation training as the main complaint. Lawmakers mandated de-escalation training last year. The county sheriff’s office also says the board does not believe sheriff’s deputies are not eligible for merit protections under state law.
