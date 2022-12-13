ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Go green with eco-friendly gift-wrapping ideas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wrapping paper and gift bags, the holidays can be a time when we see an increase in waste. But a local non-profit says there are some simple steps you can take to celebrate more sustainably. Today we visited Rethink, Inc. in Terre Haute....
Local officials aim to address population retention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a...
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train.
Queen of Terre Haute casino cost now $290 million; see new renderings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort will cost $290 million to complete, up from its original $260 million cost estimate. Ryan Jordan, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development, said the change is due to current industry costs. “The...
