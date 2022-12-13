Read full article on original website
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Stars Promise ‘Crazy’ End to Season (VIDEO)
A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau) was right when she said fans needed to “prepare” themselves for the Criminal Minds: Evolution midseason finale (it left two of the profilers in serious peril!), but there are still another five episodes to come!. And those episodes are going to...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
‘Three Pines’ and 18 Books: How To Read Louise Penny's Chief Inspector Gamache Books In Order
The premiere of Three Pines on Amazon Prime has introduced a whole new set of fans to Louise Penny’s Chief Inspector Gamache. The eight episode streaming series starring Alfred Molina as the beloved character has sent many viewers back to the source material, eager to engage in more mysteries. But as the Chief Inspector Gamache books have been coming out for almost 20 years, that can be quite the undertaking.
Expect a Parent Trap, Familiar Faces in ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Christmas Episode
What does it take to finally get your divorced parents to spend Christmas Eve together as a family? If you’re Mayan (Mayan Lopez) in “Lopez vs. Lopez Christmas” (airing Friday, December 16 at 8/7c on NBC) just some deception inspired by “The Gift of the Magi.”
'The Recruit' drafts Noah Centineo as he graduates from teen heartthrob to CIA lawyer
Noah Centineo's graduation from "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" teen heartthrob to adult (but still boyish) action hero is off to a slow start, as he follows his supporting role in "Black Adam" with "The Recruit," a junior spy yarn that, as a Netflix series, feels like a particularly tired twist on that very well-worn genre.
Everything to Know About 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Netflix is going to reveal the history of the world of The Witcher with its new series. The Witcher: Blood Origin. The show is a prequel to the highly popular Henry Cavill-led show based on the similarly popular book series and video games. The new series will show events that happened in the Continent before humans and monsters arrived.
Taye Diggs Shares What He Loves Most About the 'Best Man'Franchise
Taye Diggs, 51, the Rent, Private Practice, and All American star is reprising his role as Harper Stewart when the Best Man franchise begins streaming the eight-episode The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Dec. 22 on Peacock). The limited series will explore the dynamics of the midlife relationships between Harper, Lance (Morris Chestnut), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Candace (Regina Hall) and Murch (Harold Perrineau), and how past grievances resurface as these best friends enter this new stage in their lives.
What this African American Hasidic Jewish rapper knows about the power of laughter
The story of an African American gang member in Seattle reinventing himself as a Hasidic Jewish rapper in Jerusalem might not sound like your typical comedy series. But then, Nissim Black -- the real-life inspiration for a series being developed by HBO Max called "Motherland Bounce" -- is anything but your typical character. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery),
Everything to Know About the New Superman Movie From James Gunn
James Gunn recently announced that he is working on a new Superman movie. While this isn't necessarily surprising news to those who follow him, it is shocking that Henry Cavill has confirmed that despite recently reprising the role in Black Adam, he won't be returning for the new film. Gunn recently took over the creative direction for DC's films and the new movie is likely going to be a reset for the popular comic-based cinematic universe. While very few details have been confirmed, here's what is known about the new movie.
‘When Christmas Was Young’: Tyler Hilton Compares Luke & Chris Keller From ‘One Tree Hill’
For years, One Tree Hill fans watched Tyler Hilton play musician Chris Keller. In his new Christmas movie for CBS, now he’s the one managing artists. In When Christmas Was Young, premiering Sunday, December 18, Hilton’s Luke is in need of a hit for his only remaining client, only to fall for the gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) from whom he needs to secure the rights to a Christmas song.
The world turns pink and sparkly in first 'Barbie' teaser trailer
Life in plastic really is fantastic if the first official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie is anything to go by. Released by Warner Bros. on Friday, the 75-second promo gives fans a glorious introduction to Margot Robbie as the iconic doll who changed the landscape for children's toys. (CNN and Warner Bros. Pictures share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Every James Cameron Movie Ranked, From 'The Terminator' to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Even though it's arriving a full 13 years after the original, space opera Avatar: The Way of Water appears poised to dominate the international box office for some time. The enormously budgeted return to Pandora is the latest directorial effort from James Cameron (he co-wrote the script as well), who's made a decades-spanning, historic career of record-breaking risk and payoff.
What's Going On With the DCEU Movies
Warner Brothers launched its own comic book-inspired cinematic universe in 2013 with Man of Steel. Since then, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has had a mostly successful run at the box office and includes 11 movies, with four more set to be released in the coming year. Despite that, the films have been bogged down by behind-the-scenes drama and have often struggled to connect with audiences. Warner Brothers recently announced that James Gunn will take over DC Studios, which likely means that the current version of the DCEU is coming to an end.
Dino Danelli, The Rascals Drummer, Dead at 78
Dino Danelli, the longtime drummer for the '60s band The Rascals, has died. He was 78.
