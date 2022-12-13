James Gunn recently announced that he is working on a new Superman movie. While this isn't necessarily surprising news to those who follow him, it is shocking that Henry Cavill has confirmed that despite recently reprising the role in Black Adam, he won't be returning for the new film. Gunn recently took over the creative direction for DC's films and the new movie is likely going to be a reset for the popular comic-based cinematic universe. While very few details have been confirmed, here's what is known about the new movie.

