The Flash Season 9 Is Bringing In A Supergirl Alum More Than A Year After The Melissa Benoist Show’s End

A little over a year ago, Supergirl concluded on The CW after six season s, with highlights from that series finale including Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers her secret identity to the world, as well as Alex Danvers and Kelly Olsen getting married. However, while the Supergirl show is no more, its characters obviously remain active, and they now live on the same Earth as folks from shows like Arrow and The Flash following the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” On that note, with The Flash Season 9 approaching, it’s been revealed that Supergirl ’s Nia Nal, a.k.a. Dreamer , will be stopping by Barry Allen’s corner of the Arrowverse.

Nicole Maines, who starred as Dreamer in Supergirl ’s latter three seasons, will appear in an episode of The Flash ’s final season . However, rather than exclusively team up with the Scarlet Speedster, Nia Nal’s visit to Central City will see her breaking our her journalistic skills and working with fellow reporter Iris West. Here’s what The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace told TV Insider about Maines’ appearance:

As Supergirl fans ourselves, all of us here on The Flash are SUPER-excited to have Nicole join Team Flash for a one-off adventure as we put together our final season. Nicole is a fantastically talented actress and I’m so happy she’s agreed to be part of a very special Season 9 episode where I get to cross off one of my 'Arrowverse Bucket List' team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery.

This will technically be Nicole Maines’ second time appearing on a non- Supergirl Arrowverse show, as she was previously present for the fifth part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which happened on Legends of Tomorrow . Her appearance in The Flash Season 9 calls sounds similar to when characters like The Atom, Black Lightning and Mia Queen showed up during Season 8’s opening “Armageddon” arc. Given that Nia Nal will be spending so much time with Iris West in this episode, it’s unclear how much time she and Barry will be seen together battling bad guys, though I’d count on them at least coming together for the climactic conflict.

Inspired by the Legion of Super-Heroes member Nura Nal, a.k.a. Dream Girl, Dreamer was introduced in Supergirl as a cub reporter at CatCo who Kara Danvers takes under her wing. Nia’s superhero journey begins when she discovers she’s inherited the abilities of precognition and astral projection from her mother. Dreamer is the first transgender superhero on TV, and after making her comic debut in the “Date Night story written by Nicole Maines for 2021’s DC Pride #1, she entered the main DC Comics continuity earlier this year in Superman: Son of Kal-El #13. Following Supergirl ’s conclusion, Maines has appeared in the Freeform show Good Trouble and the supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead , which can be watched with a Hulu subscription .

The Flash Season 9 premieres February 8, 2023 on The CW, and other characters who will visit include Javicia Leslie , who starred as Ryan Wilder in the latter two seasons of Batwoman, as well as Richard Harmon debuting as the Owen Mercer incarnation of Captain Boomerang . Browse through our 2023 TV schedule to learn what other shows premiere next year.