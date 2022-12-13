Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police to crack down on speed enforcement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute reports that the following speed-involved crashes and fatalities within the last year:. Ingham County had 525 crashes and 13 fatalities. Eaton...
Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
WILX-TV
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks
He threatened to 'rip her throat out' with his teeth.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment
The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge. Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie
LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
Man arrested for fleeing police, barricading himself in Jackson County attic
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An armed man barricaded himself in a Jackson County residence earlier this week, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school. At roughly 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, an officer stopped a vehicle on West Michigan Avenue near Pershing Avenue in Blackman Township, according to a release from Michael Jester, director of public safety for Blackman-Leoni Township.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
Comments / 0