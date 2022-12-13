Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: New Saigon Restaurant
I love Bo Kho - the Vietnamese beef stew, so when Jordan @automaticflies mentioned that there is a Hilo spot, New Saigon Restaurant, with great Bo Kho, I made sure to check it out!. You can order Bo Kho with French bread or noodles, and I opted for the bread....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi
—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
actionnews5.com
Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.
bigislandnow.com
Body discovered on Hilo Bay shoreline identified
This story was updated at 4:56 p.m. Dec. 15. The body of a middle-aged man discovered Sunday along the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles in Hilo has been identified. The Hawai‘i Police Department said in a media release Thursday afternoon that the victim was identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed Wednesday, the forensic pathologist reported there were no signs of foul play and the preliminary cause of death is accidental drowning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
bigislandnow.com
Everybody welcome at Ahava ‘Aina Festival of Lights Hanukkah celebration in Hilo
Rachel Short was a yoga teacher before she was a rabbi, so she is aware of the light everyone possesses inside and how that light is meant to be shared, especially during Hanukkah — a celebration of light and miracles. “From the miracle of Judah and the Maccabees defeating...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Everything is dead:’ Suit claims Parker Ranch was responsible for massive 2021 wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen Big Island cattle ranchers and farmers are suing the Parker Ranch over last year’s massive fire, which turned their once lush pasturelands and farms into a dust bowl. “It’s very bad here. Everything is dead still. Lots of dust,” said Joshua Kihe, whose home was...
bigislandnow.com
Community invited to lighting of first candle of Hanukkah in Hilo with Ahava ‘Aina
Ahava ‘Aina is inviting everyone to participate in the lighting of the first candle of Hanukkah with Rabbi Rachel at the Grand Naniloa Resort, located at 93 Banyan Drive in Hilo, on Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. “Lighting the menorah’s candles symbolizes igniting the light that shines within us...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii’s Prison Medical Records System Has Reached A Point of ‘Absolute Crisis’
Staff at the Komohana portion of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. The failure of the electronic medical records system in prisons and jails opens the state to “massive liability,” according to the state corrections oversight coordinator. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. The state correctional system is struggling with...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man charged following reported domestic incident with teen daughter
A 44-year-old Hilo man faces several abuse and firearms charges following a reported domestic-related incident with his 17-year-old daughter last week. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Juvenile Aid Section on Monday morning charged Jacob Walter Umemoto with:
bigislandnow.com
Hanukkah Menorah on display for first time as part of holiday open house at County Building in Hilo
Hawai‘i County is celebrating the Season of Light with a Big Island nonprofit whose mission is to heal the world and build the first Jewish cultural community center and synagogue in East Hawai‘i. For the first time, a Hanukkah Menorah was displayed at the Hawai‘i County Building on...
bigislandgazette.com
Geotechnical Investigation in Waikoloa Planned
The Hawaii County Department of Public Works (DPW) Engineering division has scheduled drilling for a geotechnical investigation on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waikoloa Road and Paniolo Avenue intersection. No lane closures or shifts are anticipated. DPW apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates...
Comments / 0