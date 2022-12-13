ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 683

Wildbill
3d ago

This is so sad. Those children will never know the love of a father which is important to the family unit. My prayer is that someone in their life will share with them about the love of The Father and understand what a sinful lifestyle these two women raised them in.

Reply(113)
95
Wayne Kauffman
3d ago

While it may be true that two women or two men can present a loving environment for children it does not change the fact that it is out of God's order and is not the way He established the family unit . Of course it's true as you say that a father can be abusive , but so also can an individual from among two fathers or two mothers . There are always exceptions to every rule . That still doesn't change the dynamics of God's will or design . And as far as someone's view of it being sinful , it's not merely his view , it's directly from the Bible whether you accept it or not . Again nothing changes just because you want it to or because you disagree . God's word is forever settled and does not change with the times or according to the whims of mankind.

Reply(21)
49
oostrixoo
3d ago

Half the people on here are divorced. That's a huge no no in the Bible. 95% of you had sex outside of marriage. Another huge no no. 15% of you have tattoos. Strike 3. So stop judging others especially when they have zero impact on your life. Life is short. Worry about yourself.

Reply(9)
29
Related
Vice

Proud Boys Abruptly Shifted Focus to Anti-LGBTQ Action in 2022

Proud Boys remain an active menace across the U.S., even amid significant hurdles this year such as infighting, their top brass facing serious federal seditious conspiracy charges, prominent members flipping on the gang, and a terrorist designation in New Zealand. Despite unprecedented scrutiny, the far-right street-fighting gang has continued to...
GEORGIA STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Ingram Atkinson

Ota Benga, the African Man who was Enslaved and Exhibited in a Zoo

Title: "Cannibal." (Ota Benga, Pygmy. Part of Department of Anthropology at the 1904 World's Fair).Photo byWikimedia ommons; Public Domain. Ota Benga was a Congolese man who was brought to the United States in the early 20th century and exhibited in a human zoo. Little is known about Benga's early life, but it is believed that he was born in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo around 1883. At some point in his life, Benga became a member of the Mbuti people, a group of pygmy hunter-gatherers.
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA
ValueWalk

Judge Rules A Fetus Has Legal Rights, Appoints Conservator For Her

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 7, 2022) – A judge has ruled that a fetus has legal rights, and has appointed a conservator to protect those rights from financial agreements being entered into by a pregnant wife and her husband which might impact them. Mohnish Pabrai: If Investors Need To Use...
GEORGIA STATE
William Saint Val

The Misconception of the Civil War

The war between the states was a war between economies. As much as the Civil War was about a fundamental difference in ideology—the Confederacy wanted to keep slavery while the northern states wanted to abolish it—there is a common mistaken belief that the South was less wealthy than the North prior to the war.
Diana Rus

This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret Society

The Order of Gimghoul is a collegiate secret society based at Hippol (or Gimghoul) Castle in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In 1889, the order was founded by Robert Worth Bingham, Shepard Bryan, William W. Davies, Edward Wray Martin, and Andrew Henry Patterson, all of them were students at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (UNC).
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy