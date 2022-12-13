Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/13 – Klamath Water Users Offer Plan To Keep Upper Klamath Lake Filled, Amid Ongoing Drought; Waits To Hear from Bureau of Reclamation

Read full article on original website
Related
Why this Gas Law and Rule Needs to Be Applied in Idaho Immediately
Gas prices and fuel have been major topics in 2022, seeing prices reach an all-time high earlier this year, and a diesel gas shortage having many question about how trucks will continue to run across the country. While prices have come back down a bit and the diesel gas shortage hasn't caused any major problems yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other topics to be discussed. One neighboring state has a unique gas law and rule that confuses outsiders, but most residents enjoy it, and it should be adopted in Idaho.
wholecommunity.news
Oregon to cooperate on fish and wildlife management with Cow Creek Umpqua
The Commission adopted a cooperative management agreement and associated rules to advance the government-to-government relationship between the State of Oregon and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a cooperative management agreement with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians....
a-z-animals.com
9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon
Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
Survey finds 1.1 million acres with dead fir trees in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Climate change, droughts, invasive insects and other factors have had an impact on Oregon’s vast forests for years, but recent research reveals a proliferating issue. Environmental journalism nonprofit Columbia Insight first reported on the data collection effort from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service, which found that […]
Opinion: Up to $7.5 billion for Interstate Bridge replacement project? Time to rightsize for reality
Pham represents House District 46-outer Southeast Portland in the Oregon Legislature and serves as a member of the Joint Committee on Transportation. She formerly worked as a community organizer for Oregon Just Transition Alliance, APANO, Portland Clean Energy Fund, and OPAL Bus Riders Unite. The hardest part of my job...
Chronicle
Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon
Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
hh-today.com
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents
Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.
KDRV
Oregon denies petition to stop coyote killing contests, starts rulemaking process
PORTLAND, Ore. -- A petition to Oregon's Fish and Wildlife Commission is getting a few reactions, including a denial. The Humane Society of the United States led a group of animal rights advocates in a petition of the Commission to end coyote killing contests in Oregon. The Commission denied the petition late yesterday.
KTVZ
Commission directs ODFW staff to ‘work within legal authority’ to stop coyote-killing contests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission directed ODFW staff Friday to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Commission stops short of outlawing coyote killing contests
PORTLAND – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has ordered ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice to develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with existing rules on the books. The commission then denied a petition from 15 organizations requesting new rules be written to address the issue. The vote was 6 to 1.
Oregonians weigh in on wildfires in new survey
More than 1,500 Oregon residents over the age of 18 weighed in on the 15-minute survey.
Oregon spends millions to attract warehouses that couldn’t go anywhere else
Oregonians pride themselves on shopping local, says Deborah Field, co-owner of a Northeast Portland print shop called Paperjam Press. “I feel like our consumers, at least in Portland, really get it that they need to shop small or we’re not going to be around,” Field said.
KDRV
Oregon District 1 senator supports Oregon District 1 representative to replace him
ROSEBURG & SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's District 1 state senator plans to leave his position January 1, 2023, and he's endorsing a replacement. Roseburg Republican Senator Dallas Heard says he supports Port Orford Republican David Brock Smith to succeed him as the next Oregon District 1 Senator. Brock Smith is Oregon's House District 1 Representative.
Channel 6000
Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
stateofreform.com
5 Things Oregon: Upcoming health bills, Basic Health Program & the PHE, Workforce support initiatives
Our last Oregon newsletter of 2022 includes some information about some of the on-deck health bills for next year, updates on the state’s development of a Basic Health Program to continue Medicaid coverage for those expected to lose coverage once the PHE ends, and several workforce support initiatives underway in the state.
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
opb.org
Outgoing health authority director suggests Oregon needs to expand state’s psychiatric hospital
The number of people in Oregon who are accused of crimes but cannot understand the charges against them due to psychosis has increased to what one state official called “record levels” this fall, and is throwing a wrench into efforts to reduce the waitlist at the Oregon State Hospital.
Oregon pedestrian traffic deaths surpass 2021 with a month to go in 2022
Two weeks before starting his freshman year of high school, Eli Gindraux was riding his bike on a Tuesday morning when the driver of an SUV on Powell Boulevard struck him as he crossed the urban highway at 45th Avenue. Eli, then 14, spent eight days in a hospital, where...
These Oregon towns go all out for the holidays
After two years of muted celebrations, Oregon was all in for the 2022 holiday season. Portland staged more concerts, Christmas shows and light displays than we can count. But Oregon towns from Ashland to Hood River to Joseph also enthusiastically decked the halls to ring in the holidays this year.
Comments / 0