Read full article on original website
Related
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper
The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper
Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza
There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
Brew Ha Ha: Seasonal Ales and Holiday Shenanigans at Casper Breweries
Beer has been linked to Christmastime since Scandinavians and Vikings made Jul-AKA Yule--to celebrate Winter Solstice. Casper breweries are keeping the tradition alive, spicing up their rotators with seasonal ingredients like vanilla, peanut butter, coffee, coconut, clove and more. K2Radio News stopped at Gruner Brothers and other breweries to chat...
2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest – Vote Here
We asked you to send us your 'Christmas Kid' photos and you answered. Now it is time to vote for your favorite to help us award $500!. Vote now for your favorite photo until December 18th. We will announce the winner on December 19th and award the $500- just in time for Christmas!
Casper Council to Provide Cost of Living Increase for City Employees
On Tuesday, the Casper city council unanimously agreed to move forward with a cost-of-living increase of 3.5% for all city employees after the city had over $900,000 in surplus in sales tax revenue. The city anticipated earlier this year that sales tax revenue would bring at least $425,000, however, actual...
NCSD Board Honors Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra
At the Natrona County School District board of trustees meeting on Monday, the board honored two school members, Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra. Bower, assistant principal at CY Middle School was honored as the Assistant Principal of the Year while Vondra, a physical education teacher at Manor Heights Elementary School, was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year.
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
Casper Council Looking to Add Two More Police Officers in Natrona Schools
On Tuesday, the Casper city council agreed to move forward with signing a contract with the Natrona County School District (NCSD) to add two more school resource officers (SRO) until 2027. The memorandum of understanding would charge the NCSD an $84,375 cost per officer, and while the six SROs currently...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/22 – 12/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Boys and Girls Club of Wyoming to Hold Reverse Raffle on Feb. 4
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) announced in a press release its impact auction at the Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Funds raised will support a renovation of the Club’s Teen Center at the Main Branch on East...
Casper Bosom Buddies Celebrate A Successful Year with Christmas Joy
Cheerful friends gathered around a crackling fire at the Groves home to reflect and express their thankfulness for one more year of bringing free breast prosthetics to cancer fighters and survivors. In the midst of Covid, the Bosom Buddies group asked, 'should we stop?'. They've been knitting the prosthetics for...
UPDATE: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
Lawrence Felter was located and arrested last night around 6pm in Casper, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating an escaped convict from the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to Kiera Grogan,...
Gingerbread House Contest & More at the National Historic Trails Center This Week, Casper
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper reopened Thursday after a brief closure for maintenance on Wednesday. The 7th Annual Gingerbread House Contest is happening this week at the National Historic Trails Center. Contestants are welcome to display their creations December 4th through the 10th at the Center, but...
Casper Council Passes Nondiscrimination Ordinance and Removes Age to Discuss Later
After three readings and several months of work with the LGBTQ advisory group, the Casper city council has passed a nondiscrimination ordinance that would add penalties if people are discriminated against based on various protected classes. The ordinance change was initially proposed by the council-appointed LGBTQ advisory committee and will...
Casper’s Attorney Gets Send Off at Tuesday Meeting
On Tuesday, mayor Ray Pacheco presented outgoing city attorney John Henley with a plaque for his years of service and received a standing ovation from those present at the meeting. Henley will retire from his work as the city's attorney on Dec. 9 after working for the city for around...
Blowing Snow, Arctic Air Mass Bringing Bitter Cold to Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day with a steady temperature around 17 degrees. Thursday's nighttime low is around 7 degrees with wind chill values as low as -10. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Natrona County for Saturday through Tuesday:. "An Arctic air mass will...
This Is What Casper Googled More Than Anyone In 2022
Google is by far one of the most significant search engines on the web. It is so common we say "Google it" to refer to any search on the internet. Each year the company compiles the end-of-year searches for their Local Year in Seach. We took a look at what Casper searched for the year 2022. Don't worry. It won't show THOSE searches, but the report delves into the most common and unique searches.
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
924
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
Comments / 0