ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Pump Prices Plummet to ‘Normal’ Levels, Possible Diesel Drop Ahead

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Can Technology Help You Battle The Wyoming Cold?

Technology usually will make life easier and make normal tasks easier. It was only time before technology put it's mark on keeping us warm. As we brave the Wyoming winter cold, snow and outdoors, we constantly look for items to give us an advantage keeping warm. If you're one that can't seem to stay warm, there may be an option for you.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring

Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Black Ice Is Big Danger To Wyomingites On The Roads

It is a hidden killer on the roads of Wyoming. Black ice has been the main cause of many accidents across the Cowboy State. It's exactly what the name says. Black ice forms on the roads and because ice is clear, it magnifies the color of the road. Since most roads are made of asphalt, the black becomes a bit glossy, but you can't really see the ice forming.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Why It’s Important To Clear Your Car Of Wyoming Snow?

There are just a few things in life you can count on happening. Sunrise, sunset, arguing over politics and snow during the winter in Wyoming. Depending where you are in Wyoming, the snow totals every year will be different, but many places will experience many feet of snow over the winter months and driving in those conditions are dangerous.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.
HAWAII STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
924
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy