More Questions Than Answers at Colorado River Water Meetings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — More questions than answers are surfacing at a conference in Las Vegas about what to do about projected shortages of Colorado River water relied upon by seven U.S. states including Wyoming, Native American tribes and Mexico. Some include:. Who will bear the brunt of more...
Pump Prices Plummet to ‘Normal’ Levels, Possible Diesel Drop Ahead
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok in Executive Agencies
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch. Burgum joins several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. He...
Wyoming Department of Health Adds New Options to Senior Program
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that the GetSetUp program is adding new options for the holidays. Jeff Clark, a Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said in the release that the platform helps older adults in the state. "Wyoming residents can...
Three Men Charged in One of the Largest Poaching Cases in Wyoming History
Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history, wrote the Game and Fish in a recent news release. Russell Vick, Robert Underwood and David Underwood were convicted of multiple wildlife offenses and cumulatively fined $171,230 and $131,550 in restitution.
Can Technology Help You Battle The Wyoming Cold?
Technology usually will make life easier and make normal tasks easier. It was only time before technology put it's mark on keeping us warm. As we brave the Wyoming winter cold, snow and outdoors, we constantly look for items to give us an advantage keeping warm. If you're one that can't seem to stay warm, there may be an option for you.
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring
Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s Opening Remarks at Start of Jan. 6 Committee Meeting
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans and the Vice-Chairwoman of the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, spoke at the beginning of the committee's last meeting on Monday. to the U.S. Department of Justice four criminal charges against former President Donald...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Black Ice Is Big Danger To Wyomingites On The Roads
It is a hidden killer on the roads of Wyoming. Black ice has been the main cause of many accidents across the Cowboy State. It's exactly what the name says. Black ice forms on the roads and because ice is clear, it magnifies the color of the road. Since most roads are made of asphalt, the black becomes a bit glossy, but you can't really see the ice forming.
Gordon’s Education Group Offers Few Specifics on Improving Wyoming Education
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release on Monday that his Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory group has released a report on improving Wyoming education. The report comes after the RIDE Group surveyed 7,705 parents, school employees, concerned citizens, students, teachers, and former students and...
Why It’s Important To Clear Your Car Of Wyoming Snow?
There are just a few things in life you can count on happening. Sunrise, sunset, arguing over politics and snow during the winter in Wyoming. Depending where you are in Wyoming, the snow totals every year will be different, but many places will experience many feet of snow over the winter months and driving in those conditions are dangerous.
Oil Groups File Lawsuit Against Federal Government Over Lease Sales in Wyoming
On Monday, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) and Western Energy Alliance (WEA) announced in a press release that they had filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior for not holding an oil and gas lease sale in the third quarter of 2022. In the suit, the groups...
Court Denies State’s Motion to Dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s School Finance Lawsuit
WEA President Grady Hutcherson announcing the WEA’s school finance lawsuit in front of the Capitol building in Cheyenne (Above). Courtesy WEA. The 1st Judicial District Court of Laramie County has denied the State’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA’s) school finance lawsuit. The Court...
Wyoming, This is the Last Week to Get Christmas Packages in the Mail
The U.S. Postal Services (USPS) is getting ready for it's busiest week of the year. According to the USPS, this is the last week to get holiday gifts and other packages in the mail by the recommended deadlines. Customer traffic has been increasing steadily since Dec. 5, and this week...
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Today is National Miner’s Day, DEQ Thanks Wyoming Miners
Today is National Miner's Day. National Miner’s Day marks the anniversary of the worst mining accident in history on this day, 1907, in Monogah, West Virginia. After at least 362 West Virginia coal miners died in a catastrophic explosion, Congress proclaimed the day be observed each year on December 6th.
Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together
Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.
