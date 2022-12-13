Read full article on original website
LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall on poor demand outlook
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle and hog futures weakened on Thursday, with traders expressing concerns about both domestic and export demand due to prospects for a softening global economy. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of beef totaled 13,800 tonnes, down...
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise after hitting two-month low
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures rallied on Friday, rebounding from a two-month low on a round of end-of-week bargain buying. Cattle futures also were firm despite concerns about waning demand, traders said. Cash market strength added support to both hogs and cattle. CME February lean hogs...
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat futures weak; soybeans firm
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures dipped on Friday, with concerns about a weakening global economy deterring traders from extending gains made earlier this week. Sharp declines in equity markets and the dollar's strength added to the risk-off mood, traders said. "The market continues to lick...
GRAINS-Soybeans flat, face weekly decline on global recession fears
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Friday, with the market poised for a weekly decline as concerns over slowing global economy weighed on prices. Wheat ticked lower, although the market is set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to a...
Palm oil to trade between 3,500-5000 rgt/T until May- analyst Mistry
MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade at between 3,500 and 5,000 ringgit per tonne from now until the end of May as stocks in the commodity's top two producer countries deplete, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said. Benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery...
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures fall despite strong exports; corn, wheat rise
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday on concerns that a firm dollar and a weakening global economy could slow the robust pace of exports that has supported prices since harvest, traders said. Wheat futures were strong on a round of bargain buying...
CBOT Trends-Wheat, corn seen down 1 to 3 cents a bushel, soybeans mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents a bushel. * Futures eased overnight as negative sentiment...
CBOT wheat closes lower on fund selling
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Friday on selling by investment funds looking to take profits after a week of gains, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat posted bigger declines as a winter storm provided a much-needed boost to soil moisture across the U.S. Plains, where the crops that those contracts track are grown. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 3-3/4 cents to settle at $7.53-1/2 a bushel. * Technical support for CBOT March soft red winter wheat was noted at the contract's five-day moving averages. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended down 13-1/2 cents at $8.47 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat shed 7-3/4 cents to $9.11 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was up 2.6%, snapping a streak of five straight weekly declines. * MGEX spring wheat fell 1.8% and K.C. hard red winter wheat rose 1.7%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, although expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies curbed losses. Wheat prices edged higher with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on...
CBOT soybeans slip on global economy worries
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by concerns that a slowing global economy could blunt the strong demand for U.S. export offerings, traders said. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.943 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was up from 1.746 million a week earlier and above the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.6 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 209,600 tonnes and soyoil export sales were a net -2,000 tonnes. * CBOT January soybean futures settled down 8-3/4 cents at $14.73-1/2 a bushel. * The contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * The CBOT January soyoil contract gained 0.27 cent to 63.82 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal dropped $4.80 to $455.30 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Financial investors cut long position again in Euronext wheat
PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants reduced their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options for a third week in a row last week, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net...
Chicago futures steady as investors assess Fed remarks, weather
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat were little changed on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate guidance, while traders assessed mixed crop weather in North and South America. Grain markets were also awaiting weekly U.S. export sales figures following brisk soybean...
U.S. wheat futures fall as storm brings moisture to Plains
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Wednesday, led lower by a sharp decline in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts as a winter storm boosted soil moisture in the parched U.S. Plains. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 1-1/2 cents at $7.49-1/4 a bushel. * Consolidation trade was noted around the contract's 5-day and 10-day moving averages. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was off 15 cents at $8.50-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat futures dropped 5-1/2 cents at $9.17-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of wheat were in a range from 150,000 to 370,000 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That compares with 189,000 tonnes a week earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates advance on healthy demand, low supplies
Japan ordered about 20,000 tonnes of rice this week -Thai trader. Demand healthy while supplies run low in Vietnam -trader. Aggressive government buying supports Indian market -exporter. By Swati Verma. Dec 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam rice export prices climbed to their highest since July last year as traders eyed new...
India eyes record rapeseed crop as high prices prompt farmers to plant more
Output could rise to 12 mln T from 11 mln T yr ago. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in India is likely to rise to a record high in 2023 as higher prices have encouraged farmers to plant the main winter oilseed on nearly 9% more area than a year ago, trade and industry officials said.
Will U.S. grain exports continue to lag?
Despite the U.S. dollar dropping nearly 10% since September, U.S. exports have remained precariously slow. History has indicated that high prices often encourage end users to take a more cautious approach to buying and, therefore, only purchase on an as-needed basis. Since prices have been high since last spring (except for a drop-off in summer and subsequent rally), robust export sales into the fall months have been lacking.
UPDATE 1-Argentine grains exchange cuts wheat production forecast to 11.5 mln tonnes
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario Grains Exchange on Wednesday cut down its wheat production forecast for the 2022/23 season to around 11.5 million tonnes, as the crops suffered from drought and late-season frosts at the start of the southern hemisphere spring. It had previously estimated wheat production...
India to remain top buyer of Russia's Urals crude in Dec -sources, data
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India is taking most of Russia's Urals crude oil loading in December as it remains top buyer for a second month in a row, according to traders and Refinitiv data. Volumes and India's share of the exports are expected to rise month on month despite...
India raises base import price of palm oil, gold
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 977 971 RBD palm oil 979 977 RBD palmolein 988 993 Crude soya oil 1,275 1,360 Gold 582 565 Silver 771 699 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V)
UK wheat crop seen at 15.5 mln T, up 11%, ministry says
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year is estimated to have increased to 15.5 million tonnes, up 11% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. The rise was driven mainly by a 9.9% increase in yields. "UK wheat, barley and oilseed rape...
