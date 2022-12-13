The 123rd Army-Navy Game was not lost with Anton Hall Jr. The members of the Navy football team want to ensure you don’t make the mistake in thinking that. The sophomore fullback should have been Navy’s player of the game — of the year. A play as massive as a go-ahead touchdown against Army wipes all the red from the ledger as far as the service academies are concerned. Hall’s 77-yard touchdown run was not only the longest rushing play in the Army-Navy history, but the breath of life the Midshipmen desperately needed. It was Navy’s first touchdown, the third-quarter catalyst that swung momentum the Mids’ way until the end of the fourth quarter.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO