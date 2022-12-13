Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Local elementary students sing carols to businesses
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. -- Some McDonald County Missouri students spread Christmas cheer through their community. Southwest City, Missouri elementary students went to downtown businesses singing Christmas carols. It was part of their last day of school for the semester. Teachers say it gives the students a chance to have some...
koamnewsnow.com
Pitt State holds its graduation commencement
PITTSBURG, Kan. -- Pitt State students are moving on to the next phase of their life. The university held its Fall Commencement Ceremony. A total of 316 undergrads and 242 grad students were be honored.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin BOE announces pick for Board of Education Secretary
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools has announced their pick for the position of Board Education Secretary and Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent. Cheryl Warstler will step into the job in July of next year, one month after her successor, Pat Waldo, retires from the role. Waldo served as Board Secretary for 10 1/2 years, Joplin Schools said in their release.
koamnewsnow.com
Evergreen wreaths placed on soldier's graves in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. -- The evergreen is a symbol of strength. That's why the American Legion partnered with Peace Church Cemetery in Joplin to place evergreen wreaths alongside the graves of those who served our nation. The wreaths are adorned with red ribbons to help us remember to always be grateful...
koamnewsnow.com
Pete's celebrates funds raised for local CASA Organizations
PARSONS, Kan. - Pete's today hosted an awards ceremony in Parsons, Kansas to celebrate funds raised that benefit children in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The fundraiser is held in Pete's Locations throughout the Month of October, according to officials. Because Pete's has locations in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, funds raised...
fourstateshomepage.com
The last week for two schools, in more ways than one
JOPLIN, Mo. — The countdown is almost up for a couple of Joplin elementary schools. This week is the last week ever for both. “‘Because our brothers both went here, and it’s kind of like, I want to follow after them,” said Nelly Baird, Columbia Student.
koamnewsnow.com
Watered Gardens presents funds from Empty Bowls 2022
JOPLIN, Mo. - Watered Gardens in Joplin presented the funds gathered from the 10th annual Empty Bowls event. The Empty Bowls event is a chance for patrons to purchase a handcrafted pottery bowl, enjoy a serving of soup, and take the bowl home as a reminder that someone, somewhere is hungry.
koamnewsnow.com
Pictures with the Grinch at Gringos, benefits Moving Mountains
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pictures with the Grinch at Gringos, 317 West 26th, is Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. This is the annual tradition held at Joplin’s Gringos, outside, in front of the restaurant as they raise money for Moving Mountains. There is no set price for...
koamnewsnow.com
A Kansas elementary school donates to PALS Animal Shelter
PARSONS - Ks. - Bartlett Elementary School in Kansas, donated to a local animal shelter. "I think the spirit of Christmas was with my class because their excitement for giving was just amazing," said Hannah Haraughty, a Bartlett Elementary Teacher. The kids donated toys and food to the shelter. "Intake...
fourstateshomepage.com
County court operations to close in Joplin until 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s barely a week left before the big move for County court operations in Joplin. The new courts building is just days away from completion. Court operations in Joplin will shut down as of December 26th for the move into the new facility across the parking lot. Court functions will continue in Carthage during the move, and the new building will officially open for business on January 9th.
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Schools Face Illnesses as The Semester Winds Down
Bourbon County schools are experiencing school and staff illness in the last few weeks before school is out for Christmas break. “We have had a large number of students and staff out the last several weeks with the flu, RSV and COVID 19; mostly the Influenza A,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
koamnewsnow.com
Recent change leaves Joplin residents in need of public transit
JOPLIN, Mo. - After Sunshine Lamp Trolley's services were suspended in November, some residents have struggled with getting around town. Watered Gardens Outreach Center Director Doug Gamble says residents at Watered Gardens set goals in life, such as recovery or getting a job. However, the suspension of the Trolley system makes it hard to meet these goals. Gamble says he can see a 'snowball' effect happening as people may be losing jobs because they are not able to get to work.
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County Judge Jerry Holcomb is retiring after decades of service
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County Judge is saying goodbye, after decades of service in the legal system. Jerry Holcomb started his career as an attorney in 1978. He was chosen as the county’s first family court commissioner in 2006 and was then elected to be a family court judge in 2018.
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City, Granby natives among 19 troopers to graduate MSHP Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nineteen new troopers are set to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy – some of whom are from the area. A graduation ceremony on December 22nd in Jefferson City will be livestreamed as the 115th Recruit Class is sworn in. Four awards for the class will also be presented in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery
JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Humane Society new addition will help struggling pet owners
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society has a new addition. Officials say a local couple, who are longtime supporters of the Humane Society, purchased and donated this shed. It will now house food items for pets. “We have been getting numerous calls and walk-ins from people who are...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
fourstateshomepage.com
Renovation planned for downtown Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg City Commission met tonight (12/13) to discuss several items on their agenda. Commissioners heard from “DVLP Redevelopment Projects,” who presented them with a $4.8 million plan to renovate three downtown buildings. The buildings are located at 902, 113 and 117 North Broadway.
