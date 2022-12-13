Read full article on original website
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA unveils new railcars as bus-rapid transit expands across metro Atlanta
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, MARTA unveiled its new fleet of trains, set to be open for public ridership in 2025. “It was time. Our fleet is aging. Some (trains) [are] roughly 40 years old,” said Collie Greenwood, CEO of MARTA, during a celebration in College Park on Friday.
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan sets plan to improve 49 roads
A collection of 49 streets have been placed on the city of Newnan’s roadway improvement program list for 2023-2025. The Newnan City Council unanimously approved the list of roads, as well as a three-year funding program to get the roads repaired, at a meeting on Tuesday. This list of...
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling
ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
‘It sounded like firecrackers’: Power surge causes thousands in damage for Cobb homeowners
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A power surge went through dozens of homes in East Cobb on Monday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage for a number of homeowners. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to neighbors who live at Sentinel Lake and said their subdivision was impacted.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Downed tree cleared on Hightower Road in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A downed tree has been cleared from the road in northwest Atlanta. The tree fell Thursday morning on Hightower Road near Hollywood Road and took power lines down with it. Power was out in the area but has since been restored.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County to distribute 5K boxes of groceries Dec. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County will partner with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food Dec. 17. Residents will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters and a 20-pound box of food with fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
thecitymenus.com
Peachtree City Walmart Reopens on Dec. 21
On August 24, 2022, a fire severely impacted the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter, located at 2717 Highway 54, forcing the store to temporarily close. After four months, the Peachtree City Walmart will welcome shoppers back to limited areas of the store on December 21. The store will celebrate a reopening...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thousands of Atlanta water customers at risk of losing service
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of people in the city of Atlanta could have their water service disconnected in the new year if they don’t take action. According to the Department of Watershed Management, 27,000 customers with unpaid bills are at risk of having their water cut off.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Four warming centers to open in DeKalb County as temperatures drop
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three fire stations and a senior center in DeKalb County will be used as warming centers this weekend as temperatures are expected to decrease. According to DeKalb County officials, warming centers will be open in the following locations at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight in Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Friday morning in Marietta. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway near Polytechnic Lane. The Marietta Police Department says its initial investigation revealed that an 81-year-old Lawrenceville man was driving a Ford...
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket location
A major grocery store chain recently closed another Georgia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the major grocery store chain Kroger closed another supermarket location in Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New technology allows 911 callers to livestream with dispatchers in Troup Co.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New software is enabling 911 dispatchers across the state of Georgia to see what’s happening in real time when someone calls for help. Inside the Troup County 911 Center in LaGrange, dispatchers answer, on average, around 150,000 every year. The holiday season is especially busy.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man ‘caught in the crossfire’ in DeKalb County gas station shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man in his 30s was “caught in the crossfire” during a gas station shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive...
wabe.org
New $750,000 investment to protect affordable housing for Atlanta legacy residents who live along the BeltLine
Rob Brawner, the executive director of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, says homes along the Atlanta BeltLine are some of the fast appreciation values in the country and oftentimes low-income households don’t benefit from the increase. But that could all change thanks to a new partnership between the Atlanta Neighborhood...
Georgia woman hit by off-duty Floyd County deputy in parking lot, GSP says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — According to Georgia State Patrol, a woman was hit while walking across a parking lot by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee. GSP said Rose Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass at the time of the crash.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County School District to pause controversial disciplinary practices
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Relief may be coming for parents, students, and teachers in Gwinnett County Schools, which have been plagued by a recent uptick in violence. The district plans to change the way it disciplines its students. But the superintendent’s controversial restorative practices policy isn’t ending, it’s just being put on hold.
