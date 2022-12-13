ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan sets plan to improve 49 roads

A collection of 49 streets have been placed on the city of Newnan’s roadway improvement program list for 2023-2025. The Newnan City Council unanimously approved the list of roads, as well as a three-year funding program to get the roads repaired, at a meeting on Tuesday. This list of...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling

ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Downed tree cleared on Hightower Road in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A downed tree has been cleared from the road in northwest Atlanta. The tree fell Thursday morning on Hightower Road near Hollywood Road and took power lines down with it. Power was out in the area but has since been restored.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County to distribute 5K boxes of groceries Dec. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County will partner with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food Dec. 17. Residents will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters and a 20-pound box of food with fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Peachtree City Walmart Reopens on Dec. 21

On August 24, 2022, a fire severely impacted the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter, located at 2717 Highway 54, forcing the store to temporarily close. After four months, the Peachtree City Walmart will welcome shoppers back to limited areas of the store on December 21. The store will celebrate a reopening...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thousands of Atlanta water customers at risk of losing service

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of people in the city of Atlanta could have their water service disconnected in the new year if they don’t take action. According to the Department of Watershed Management, 27,000 customers with unpaid bills are at risk of having their water cut off.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Four warming centers to open in DeKalb County as temperatures drop

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three fire stations and a senior center in DeKalb County will be used as warming centers this weekend as temperatures are expected to decrease. According to DeKalb County officials, warming centers will be open in the following locations at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Friday morning in Marietta. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway near Polytechnic Lane. The Marietta Police Department says its initial investigation revealed that an 81-year-old Lawrenceville man was driving a Ford...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gwinnett County School District to pause controversial disciplinary practices

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Relief may be coming for parents, students, and teachers in Gwinnett County Schools, which have been plagued by a recent uptick in violence. The district plans to change the way it disciplines its students. But the superintendent’s controversial restorative practices policy isn’t ending, it’s just being put on hold.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

