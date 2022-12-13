Read full article on original website
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Parade, craft show called a success
Branchville Town Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples says both the Christmas craft fair and parade were successes. Peeples reported that she saw a good number of people in attendance at both events. She is looking have an event for Valentine’s Day, with a craft fair once again, and is open to ideas....
Midlands school leader selected for statewide award
The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) has named Melanie Harris the 2023 South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year. Ms. Harris is an assistant principal at H. E. Corley Elementary School in Lexington-Richland School District Five. “We are pleased to announce that Melanie Harris has been named...
School Social Worker Krystal Green helps students overcome challenges
So much can happen in a student’s life in and out of school – they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle.
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Columbia
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Columbia, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A.C. Flora senior named Football Player of the Year
A.C. Flora High School senior Markel Townsend has been named the 2022 Richland County High School Football Player of the Year by the Richland County Recreation Commission. This is the first time an A.C. Flora varsity football player has ever received this award. “Markel is a special football player. It’s...
Annual Chick-Fil-A Basketball Tournament coming to Lexington
Experience Columbia SC Sports is pleased to announce the 20th Annual Chick-fil-A Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament to be held at River Bluff High School in Lexington, SC, Dec. 27 – 30, 2022. Participating teams this year include:. · Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Arizona) · IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Benedict's Chennis Berry named AFCA Region Coach Of The Year
Benedict College head football coach Chennis Berry has been named the NCAA Division II Region 2 Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association, and is now a finalist for the Division II National Coach of the Year. The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners...
