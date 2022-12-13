Read full article on original website
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
George Lucas was right about Star Wars
Two decades after Star Wars changed pop culture forever, George Lucas decided to go back and fiddle with it. Despite the science fiction movies becoming household names with enough merchandise to cover the desert of Tatooine, Lucas believed he could improve them. Star Wars Special Edition was a 1997 re-release...
‘Star Wars’ writer is still “haunted” by a plot hole in spinoff ‘Solo’
Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan has said he’s still “haunted” by a plot hole in the 2018 film. Kasdan was a writer on the prequel film, which takes place before the events of 1977’s A New Hope and follows a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character Han Solo.
Disney Has Bad News For Marvel, Star Wars Fans
It's no secret that the last few years have seen a boom in the production of movies and television shows. Thanks to the presence of streaming platforms, audiences have more options than ever when it comes to choosing what to watch. As soon as vaccines made it possible for production studios to pick back up after the covid-19 lockdown, there was a surge in original content.
Mark Hamill Reveals He and Carrie Fisher Had a Hot and Hilarious Hook Up While Filming ‘Star Wars’
Back in the late '70s, when they were filming Star Wars, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill were just two young, attractive nobodies. There they were, spending hours together on a set with a bunch of moving trash cans, a giant dog, and a dude in a gold-plated suit. Who could blame them if something happened? Certainly, Luke and Leia had an attraction and shared a little kiss that in hindsight is a little weird because they're on-screen brother and sister.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' is set to crush the box office. It won't be enough to salvage 2022 for theaters.
"The Way of Water" is on pace for a solid box-office opening, but it will need strong legs over the next few months to be as big as the first movie.
Ahead Of Avatar 2's Premiere, Producer Jon Landau Gives A Hopeful Update On The Alita: Battle Angel Sequel
While Avatar 2 is dominating the conversation, Jon Landau has given the world a little more hope for an Alita sequel.
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
The Mandalorian and Grogu: Star Wars by the Fire
Join The Mandalorian and Grogu as they sit by a relaxing fire on the sands of Tatooine. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+. Season 3 of The Mandalorian starts streaming March 1, 2023 on Disney+. Giancarlo Esposito describves The Mandalorian season three as "off...
Bring Home The Galaxy: Hasbro reveals from week 9
Week 9 of Bring Home The Galaxy not only saw the end of the weekly roll out of new products, but also saw the final batch of Hasbro releases for 2023, and here’s a look at what’s coming your way next year. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMORREAN...
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to the film
Fans of James Cameron’s “Avatar” have waited 13 years for the film’s sequel. Critics who got an early sneak peek of “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience. While sequels tend to get a bad rap for, sometimes, not being as […]
Hot Toys: The Bad Batch 1/6th Scale Hunter
From the artisans at Hot Toys, released by Sideshow Collectibles, this is the new Sixth Scale Hunter Figure by Hot Toys, part of the Television Masterpiece Series from Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Retailing for £209.60, this is arriving between December 2022 and February 2023.
First ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions Indicate It’s Another James Cameron Classic
After a thirteen-year wait for the sequel, it sounds like audiences who fell in love with 2009’s Avatar are about to have a very happy holiday season at the movie theater. Avatar: The Way of Water premiered yesterday and those who were in attendance in London or at press screenings around the globe were allowed to take to social media to share their thoughts. In a nutshell, the film is another hit for director James Cameron.
“Always two there are”: Investigating the Rule of Two
“Always two there are; no more, no less. A master and an apprentice.”. This quote from The Phantom Menace would become the catalyst for Dark Side lore that would be echoed throughout a plethora of both canonical and Expanded Universe material. Like many aspects of the Sith’s dealings, the origins of the ‘Rule of Two’ are shrouded in hatred and anger. One fact that remains clear, however, is that the directive was the brain child of the legendary Darth Bane. Bane operated at a time known as the ‘The Dark Ages’ during The Old Republic (approximately a millennia before The Phantom Menace) when the number of Dark Side users in the ‘Sith Empire’ equalled that of Jedi across the galaxy.
Comic Review: Bounty Hunters (2020) #29
T’onga and her bounty hunting crew have reluctantly taken a mission from Crimson Dawn–to sabotage a supply shipment to the Imperial outpost on Bestine. But little do they know that there is a squad protecting the cargo transport and it’s led by their former crewmate, Valance!. Valance’s...
Making Tracks at Farthest From 23: With guests Steve Morphew and Carl Upshell
Fantha Tracks returns to Fordingbridge for the 23rd edition of the retro toy show, celebrating its 10th year. On this special episode of the show, Mark Newbold interviews Steve Morphew and Carl Upshell from Andor about their experiences on the show and their wider careers. Prepare to be on program for this special live episode of Making Tracks.
Review: Guillermo del Toro crafts a practically perfect 'Pinocchio' revamp for Netflix
Guillermo del Toro brings youthful spirit and bizarre wonder to his new Netflix take on "Pinocchio,' an animated delight that tackles war and fascism.
The Avatar animated series had to change its name because of James Cameron
The Nickelodeon show had to add "The Last Airbender" to its title
