Albany, OR

thecomeback.com

Dana Altman gets honest about Oregon fan support

Oregon Ducks men’s basketball got off to a skittish start this season. The Ducks are 6-5 through the team’s first 11 games. While they have won four of the last five games, they’ve earned losses to the stiffest of competition in UConn, Houston, and UCLA this year.
EUGENE, OR
tuhswolf.com

“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon

As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
TUALATIN, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon schools super Bo Yates rings bell on 30-year career

Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades. Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.
LEBANON, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different

(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
klcc.org

Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do

(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NEWPORT, OR
hh-today.com

New roof tops this Cumberland update

What’s been happening with the effort to turn the former Cumberland Church into a community center on old Albany’s east end? Plenty, it turns out. The main part of the old structure dates from 1892. In October 2021 the building was moved to a vacant lot off Santiam Road at Pine Street.
ALBANY, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
NEWPORT, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Both drivers in crash near Sweet Home under the influence, OSP says

Oregon State Police say both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night were under the influence. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20 near Sweet Home. OSP said on Facebook that a pickup pulling a trailer overshot a left turn and hit a sedan. The driver of the sedan and a passenger in the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SWEET HOME, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby Highway 99E Repaving, Reconstruction Project Officially Kicks Off

Cue your favorite Michael-Scott-from-The Office gif, guys, because “It’s happening!” That’s right: The state’s long-awaited repaving and reconstruction of a busy, 1.5-mile stretch of Highway 99E through the heart of Canby is officially underway. Also called First Avenue, the stretch of highway is one of...
CANBY, OR
kezi.com

Arrest made in fatal Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY, Ore. – A person suspected to have killed a woman with their truck and driven away from the scene is in jail after police officers successfully identified their vehicle, according to Albany Police Department. In the early morning of December 10, Albany police responded to a reported crash...
ALBANY, OR

