Kadyn Proctor, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle and Iowa pledge, has Oregon in-home visit, making Alabama trip this weekend
Southeast Polk (Iowa) five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has been committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes since the early part of the summer. But as the early signing period nears, the 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman, rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle, is ...
thecomeback.com
Dana Altman gets honest about Oregon fan support
Oregon Ducks men’s basketball got off to a skittish start this season. The Ducks are 6-5 through the team’s first 11 games. While they have won four of the last five games, they’ve earned losses to the stiffest of competition in UConn, Houston, and UCLA this year.
tuhswolf.com
“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon
As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon schools super Bo Yates rings bell on 30-year career
Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades. Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
beachconnection.net
Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do
(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
yachatsnews.com
The Mystery of the Entangled Oregon Orca: Search for killer whale carcass leads to an answer hidden in its DNA
The black-and-white pattern of a killer whale stood out to an Oregon fisherman 30 miles southwest of Newport. He spotted it at 1:47 p.m. June 26. The whale was belly up — and dead. A lone gull stood atop the carcass, which had a turquoise and yellow rope wound...
hh-today.com
New roof tops this Cumberland update
What’s been happening with the effort to turn the former Cumberland Church into a community center on old Albany’s east end? Plenty, it turns out. The main part of the old structure dates from 1892. In October 2021 the building was moved to a vacant lot off Santiam Road at Pine Street.
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners and residents along Forest Service road east of Waldport advocate changing racist name
Almost 20 years after Lincoln County commissioners declined to change a racist road name east of Waldport, the county now appears poised to rename it for a former slave who lived there 140 years ago. As far as the U.S. Forest Service is concerned, the half-mile stretch of fern- and...
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
OSU scientist praises fusion breakthrough, calls it the ‘holy grail of energy’
The nuclear fusion breakthrough scientists announced Tuesday is a monumental step toward the “holy grail of energy,” according to an Oregon State University scientist who’s studied nuclear fusion on and off through his decades-long career.
Student publication reveals independent Oregon reporter banned from district after unsolicited messages to teen girls
A high school sports journalist in Oregon might have been using his platform to foster sometimes “inappropriate conduct” with high school-aged girls, student reporters allege in an article published by the Grant High School student magazine on Monday. The student report about Eric Watkins, who started the online...
kptv.com
Volunteers in Salem looking to help longtime food pantry operator
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Community of Christ Church in Salem has put on a food pantry for 16 years, giving back to the community. Now one of their own is in need of some relief. Pastor Darlene Hudlow has been in charge of the food pantry for 10 years,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Both drivers in crash near Sweet Home under the influence, OSP says
Oregon State Police say both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night were under the influence. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20 near Sweet Home. OSP said on Facebook that a pickup pulling a trailer overshot a left turn and hit a sedan. The driver of the sedan and a passenger in the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OSP: 2 killed in single-car crash on Hwy 99 in Marion County
Two people were killed Monday in a single-car crash along Highway 99E in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police.
canbyfirst.com
Canby Highway 99E Repaving, Reconstruction Project Officially Kicks Off
Cue your favorite Michael-Scott-from-The Office gif, guys, because “It’s happening!” That’s right: The state’s long-awaited repaving and reconstruction of a busy, 1.5-mile stretch of Highway 99E through the heart of Canby is officially underway. Also called First Avenue, the stretch of highway is one of...
kezi.com
Arrest made in fatal Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY, Ore. – A person suspected to have killed a woman with their truck and driven away from the scene is in jail after police officers successfully identified their vehicle, according to Albany Police Department. In the early morning of December 10, Albany police responded to a reported crash...
Comments / 1