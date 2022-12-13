ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play. White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. He finished the game, but was examined at a hospital afterward. White was cleared to practice and said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday, but coach Robert Saleh said Friday that team doctors wouldn’t clear him for contact. “Mike White is an absolute warrior and has been doing everything he could this week to find another opinion to get him onto the football field, to find somebody who would clear him for contact,” Saleh said.
Born X Raised Releases NFL Collection

Born X Raised is continuing its presence in the sports world with its most expansive collection in its nearly 10-year history. The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is teaming up again with the National Football League to create a collection that celebrates the 32 teams in the league. The collection offers a black T-shirt and hoodie designed with the Born X Raised logo and each NFL team’s logo and ranges in price from $50 to $120 on the brand’s website.
