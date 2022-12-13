Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Beyoncé’s “Club Renaissance” Event in Los Angeles
On Friday night, lines formed outside of a relatively unmarked warehouse space in Downtown Los Angeles for “Club Renaissance,” a two-night event in celebration of Renaissance, Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album. The album, released in July, is a kaleidoscopic exploration of genre, escapism and self-expression; on it, Beyoncé experiments with different shades of dance, house, disco, pop and R&B. The party’s unspoken 1970s-era theme was interpreted by attendees for their outfits in a range of ways, much like the sonic versatility of the project itself. The event, presented by Amazon Music and Parkwood Entertainment, featured several musicians in attendance, including singers Syd,...
"Warrior Nun" Star Kristina Tonteri-Young Read A Bunch Of Thirst Tweets — You're Welcome
Kristina Tonteri-Young reading Sister Beatrice and Avatrice thirst tweets is filling the Warrior Nun –sized hole in my heart.
Comments / 0