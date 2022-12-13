Deshaun Watson said he didn’t know what kind of reception he would get Dec. 17 in his first home game as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. He got his answer, loud and clear, when he nimbly scrambled 17 yards to the Ravens’ 28 on third-and-7 with 13:14 left in the fourth quarter: Winning cures everything and covers all kinds of warts.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO