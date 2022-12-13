Read full article on original website
Tour of Oman 2023
Image 1 of 1 The Tour of Oman, part of the UCI ProSeries, returns for its 12th edition in 2023, filling the late winter months with some warm-weather racing in the Middle East.The race made its comeback from two years of cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, and yielded a rather unexpected winner in Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert).After two sprint stages, one won by Fernando Gaviria and one by Mark Cavendish, Hirt slipped away on stage 3 with Uno-X's Anthon Charmig to move into second place overall. Fausto Masnada claimed the leader's jersey with a solo move on stage 4...
Astana Qazaqstan keen on signing Mark Cavendish for 2023
Manager Alexandre Vinokourov says 'when I heard B&B Hotels had gone under I sent him a message'
Volta ao Algarve 2023
Image 1 of 1 For riders not wanting to travel halfway around the world for early-season racing, the Volta ao Algarve is an attractive option. It has climbing, time trialing and relatively nice weather without the jet lag and a victory here is often a very good predictor of a strong season.Take for evidence of this Michal Kwiatkowski's overall Volta ao Algarve wins in 2014 and 2018. In the former year, he won Strade Bianche the road world championship title. In the latter, he won Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour de Pologne. Geraint Thomas won the E3 Classic after his 2015 victory in...
Bouhanni rebounds from 'nightmare' crash to restart racing late January
Frenchman could line up in Mallorca alongside Arkéa-Samsic co-leader Barguil
Astana had no choice but to fire Miguel Angel López, says Vinokourov
'We have rules inside our squad, and if you don’t follow them, you’re out'
Peter Sagan: Wout van Aert disappointed me as a person at the Tour
Slovakian confirms 2023 season will start at Vuelta a San Juan
Mads Pedersen seeking Grand Tour stage win grand slam at Giro d'Italia
Dane confirms his participation in the Giro for first time since 2018
Jai Hindley named Australian cyclist of the year
Giro d’Italia victor tops finalist list including mountain biker Rebecca McConnell, triple world champion Para-cyclist Emily Petricola
Team DSM to continue focus on young riders despite talent drain
Six riders promoted to men's 2023 WorldTour team from development squad
Caleb Ewan to hunt for 10th stage win at Tour Down Under with national team
Lotto-Dstny to skip WorldTour races in Australia after relegation
Trek-Segafredo rule out signing Mark Cavendish
Wielerflits report links Manxman with Human Powered Health
Remco Evenepoel effect opens new horizons for Soudal-QuickStep - 2023 Team Preview
World champion's Giro dream dominates, as Alaphilippe leads tilt at Ronde redemption
Wilier launches Granturismo SLR, blending superbike specs with endurance geometry
Starting at €7,400, the Granturismo SLR is said to bring out the utmost performance and comfort
Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Simon Yates confirmed for 2023 Tour Down Under
Former Grand Tour winners head to Australia for warm-weather season debut
Cycling News
Pierre Rolland announces retirement after B&B Hotels-KTM collapse
French climber calls time on 16-year career
Sam Bennett ready to put 'frustrating' 2022 season behind him
'Everything's really on track now' sprinter says of his second season back with Bora-Hansgrohe
Snow-covered Val di Sole ready for cyclocross World Cup
Van der Poel and Van Empel to star in unique snow race that requires 'legs, lungs, and lots of power'
