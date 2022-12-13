Young Thug Hit With Street Racing, Reckless Driving Charges While Awaiting YSL Gang Trial

Young Thug was hit with four additional misdemeanor charges, tied to a 2021 driving incident, as he awaits trial in his sweeping RICO Act violation case .

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone , a grand jury indicted the rapper — real name Jeffrey Williams — on charges of racing, reckless driving, speeding, and a seat belt violation. The incident allegedly took place May 22, 2021, with the indictment saying Williams was clocked going 120 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone on I-85 “in a contest and exhibition of speed” (meaning, street racing).

A lawyer for Williams did not immediately return Rolling Stone ‘s request for comment. A rep for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Williams has been locked up in a Cobb County jail since May when he and 27 others — including fellow rapper Gunna — were arrested on gang-related charges. Prosecutors have tried to paint Williams as the leader of Young Slime Life, a Bloods-affiliated street gang, with the indictment claiming he was both directly and indirectly associated with a range of criminal activity, from armed robbery to murder. Controversially, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been adamant about using lyrics , by both Young Thug and Gunna, as evidence against them in the case.

Williams has denied all the charges against him. Since his arrest, he’s also tried — and failed — three times to secure a release on bond. His last effort came in August, with a judge denying his request to at least be released on stringent house arrest.

The YSL trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9, 2023.