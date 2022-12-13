ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

queencreeksuntimes.com

Murray Baldwin & Marie McKay- Baldwin

Murray L. Baldwin of Mesa, Arizona, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022, surrounded by family. Born and raised in New York, Murray then lived and worked in Alaska before retiring to Arizona. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Learned of Sun City, Arizona; son, Edward Baldwin of Alaska;...
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

The Raley’s Companies establishes new 'Bashas’ Support Center' in Chandler

The Raley’s Companies is investing in a new Bashas’ Support Center. The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler, at 22402 S. Basha Road, to the new "Support Center," at 2650 W. Geronimo Place, in spring 2023.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
ARIZONA STATE
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
SEDONA, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property

TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Family Market happening Dec. 17

Get that last weekend of holiday shopping done tomorrow, Dec. 17, at the Queen Creek Family Market's last market of 2022. Find some fun, unique items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday in front of the Queen Creek Library, at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. There will be over 180 vendors to shop and more than 20 food booths/trucks. There will even be a bounce house for the kiddos.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless

Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10

ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler

Taking a ride in an ambulance may cost more than you'd think. More than half of individuals who have to be transported by ambulance to an in-network hospital will be surprised by a bill of $400 up to $1000. Meet the mariachi set to perform at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl...
CHANDLER, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Don't miss Santa at ZooLights until Dec. 23

Don’t miss Santa photos at ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo this holiday season before he goes to work Christmas Eve at the North Pole. Santa’s waiting for your wish list in an inflatable igloo in the zoo’s new Polar Park. The beautifully decorated trees, endless wrapped presents and warm glow of holiday lights is the most stunning backdrop to capture your 2022 holiday photo with Santa at ZooLights every night from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. until Dec. 23. Book Santa Photos at ZooLights HERE.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
SUN CITY, AZ

