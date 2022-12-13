Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
"Severe turbulence" on a hawaiian airlines flight, which resulted in 36 injuries, 11 of which were severeGodwin Michael OdibuHonolulu, HI
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 16-18
PHOENIX — The son and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb were killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Gilbert, an investigation is underway into the death of a transgender women in Phoenix and a medical lab company with Valley locations is being accused of false claims.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Murray Baldwin & Marie McKay- Baldwin
Murray L. Baldwin of Mesa, Arizona, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022, surrounded by family. Born and raised in New York, Murray then lived and worked in Alaska before retiring to Arizona. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Learned of Sun City, Arizona; son, Edward Baldwin of Alaska;...
queencreeksuntimes.com
The Raley’s Companies establishes new 'Bashas’ Support Center' in Chandler
The Raley’s Companies is investing in a new Bashas’ Support Center. The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler, at 22402 S. Basha Road, to the new "Support Center," at 2650 W. Geronimo Place, in spring 2023.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Yellow ribbon tree in Queen Creek helps support troops unable to be home this holiday season
Through Saturday, Dec. 31 there is a yellow ribbon tree in Queen Creek, inside the Third Cup Place Coffeeshop, where the community can support our U.S. troops and military families who cannot make it home this holiday season. "We are happy to announce we have two locations for our yellow...
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Dec. 17
Get that last weekend of holiday shopping done tomorrow, Dec. 17, at the Queen Creek Family Market's last market of 2022. Find some fun, unique items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday in front of the Queen Creek Library, at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. There will be over 180 vendors to shop and more than 20 food booths/trucks. There will even be a bounce house for the kiddos.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10
ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
Motorcycle riders in serious condition after crash with truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving a truck and motorcycle in Mesa. The crash happened Thursday evening near University Drive and Higley Road. Authorities with the Mesa Police Department said both the motorcycle driver and a passenger on the bike had been taken...
AZFamily
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area...
AZFamily
Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
Taking a ride in an ambulance may cost more than you'd think. More than half of individuals who have to be transported by ambulance to an in-network hospital will be surprised by a bill of $400 up to $1000. Meet the mariachi set to perform at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl...
yumadailynews.com
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials argued in filings.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Don't miss Santa at ZooLights until Dec. 23
Don’t miss Santa photos at ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo this holiday season before he goes to work Christmas Eve at the North Pole. Santa’s waiting for your wish list in an inflatable igloo in the zoo’s new Polar Park. The beautifully decorated trees, endless wrapped presents and warm glow of holiday lights is the most stunning backdrop to capture your 2022 holiday photo with Santa at ZooLights every night from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. until Dec. 23. Book Santa Photos at ZooLights HERE.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
