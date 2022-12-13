Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards nearly $51 million to certain Massachusetts schools; see what and where the money is going
DANVERS –– The Baker-Polito Administration Tuesday awarded nearly $51 million in Skills Capital Grants to high schools, colleges, and educational institutions, which marks a milestone of awarding more than $200 million total over the past eight years to upgrade technology and lab spaces for students, expand career programs for young people and adults, and increase capacity in workforce training programs across the Commonwealth. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta visited Essex North Shore Technical High School Tuesday to announce the awards and tour the school’s new Agricultural Museum, which is being built by students.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Marion to receive portion of $11 Million in waterfront grants
“Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker yesterday announced more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants for 24 projects across the state. The funds will help 20 coastal communities, advance projects that benefit the commercial maritime industries, improve recreational access, mitigate the impacts of climate change and advance future dredging. “I...
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
newbedfordguide.com
Gov. Baker signs executive order to establish Massachusetts Cyber Incident Response Team
“Team will advise on policies and strategies to manage the risk of cyber threats and will lead the Commonwealth’s response to cyber incidents. Today, Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order to establish the Massachusetts Cyber Incident Response Team (MA-CIRT). Led by the Secretary of the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security (EOTSS), MA-CIRT is established with the mission of enhancing the Commonwealth’s ability to prepare for, respond to, mitigate against, and recover from significant cybersecurity threats. The Governor signed the executive order as Massachusetts and other jurisdictions confront an overall increase in cybersecurity threats to websites and networks.
School closings and delays for Massachusetts for Dec. 16
A winter storm with the potential to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the Berkshires is moving into Massachusetts Thursday night into Friday. Although Eastern Massachusetts is expected to get mostly rain, there could be wet, heavy snow for parts of Western Massachusetts and in parts of Central and Northern Mass. before it transitions back to rain.
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
Massachusetts town hires feds to kill coyotes for $5,000-$10,000
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant, a densely settled town of about 3,300 people on a...
Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State
Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:
nerej.com
Goldman Group closes on historic Woonsocket school building, prepares for development phase
Woonsocket, RI The Goldman Group, closed with the city on 357 Park Place, the city’s former middle and high school building. Vacant since 2010, the building has played a significant role in the city. The Goldman Group plans to redevelop the former middle and high school building into a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wins six $25,000 a year for life prizes in one Massachusetts State Lottery drawing
DORCHESTER, MA (December 16, 2022) – A Massachusetts man is the winner of six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he purchased for the drawing that took place Wednesday, December 14. According to...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police carry out wreath-laying ceremonies for veterans in all 50 states
“Each December Wreaths Across America’s mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Veterans Cemeteries across all 50 states. This load being escorted by Sergeant Fahey and Trooper Resendes, of the Troop D Community Action Team, is on its way to the Bourne...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Senior Center director fired
Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police fill 4 cruisers and a school bus for “Toys 4 Tots”
“On Saturday, December 10th, Trooper Dwyer organized his first Fill-a-Cruiser/Bus type event at the Bourne barracks. He was able to form a partnership with Toys 4 Tots and Bourne Public Schools. Amongst those in attendance were uniformed Marines, the State Police Mounted Unit, Marine Unit, K9s, motor cycle units, amongst various MSP personnel, and Bourne Public School officials. Colonel Mason also made an appearance.
What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?
Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
Here’s What Having a ‘Low Number’ License Plate Means in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is notorious for having a lot of laws, rules, and regulations. Some may seem excessive, annoying, and inconvenient but most laws in Massachusetts are there to protect its residents, especially when it comes to driving. You might think that Massachusetts laws are outrageous compared to the rest of the...
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
orangeandbluepress.com
Massachusetts Stimulus Tax Rebates Worth 14% Are Set To Be Released Soon
On Thursday, 3 million Massachusetts residents will receive 14% tax rebates. A 14% worth of rebates of what residents from Massachusetts paid in state income taxes are set to arrive for every taxpayer. In November, most taxpayers already received their tax rebate, however, some are still waiting, according to WBUR. Good news for those who did not receive it because on Thursday, according to GBH News, anyone who has still not received their rebate will finally have it then.
newbedfordguide.com
Robert Cabral announces candidacy for Ward 3 New Bedford City Councilor
“My name is Robert Cabral, I have signed my nominations papers and am officially a candidate for City Councilor Ward 3. I will appear on the ballot on January 24th, 2023. This is my first attempt at a public office, and I am so excited to have this opportunity to potentially represent the constituents of Ward 3. My 40-year background as an entrepreneur, manager, and leader makes me the dynamic choice to take charge of all the very important projects that will be happening over the next few years in our Ward.
