New Bedford, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Baker-Polito Administration awards nearly $51 million to certain Massachusetts schools; see what and where the money is going

DANVERS –– The Baker-Polito Administration Tuesday awarded nearly $51 million in Skills Capital Grants to high schools, colleges, and educational institutions, which marks a milestone of awarding more than $200 million total over the past eight years to upgrade technology and lab spaces for students, expand career programs for young people and adults, and increase capacity in workforce training programs across the Commonwealth. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta visited Essex North Shore Technical High School Tuesday to announce the awards and tour the school’s new Agricultural Museum, which is being built by students.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Marion to receive portion of $11 Million in waterfront grants

“Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker yesterday announced more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants for 24 projects across the state. The funds will help 20 coastal communities, advance projects that benefit the commercial maritime industries, improve recreational access, mitigate the impacts of climate change and advance future dredging. “I...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Gov. Baker signs executive order to establish Massachusetts Cyber Incident Response Team

“Team will advise on policies and strategies to manage the risk of cyber threats and will lead the Commonwealth’s response to cyber incidents. Today, Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order to establish the Massachusetts Cyber Incident Response Team (MA-CIRT). Led by the Secretary of the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security (EOTSS), MA-CIRT is established with the mission of enhancing the Commonwealth’s ability to prepare for, respond to, mitigate against, and recover from significant cybersecurity threats. The Governor signed the executive order as Massachusetts and other jurisdictions confront an overall increase in cybersecurity threats to websites and networks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

School closings and delays for Massachusetts for Dec. 16

A winter storm with the potential to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the Berkshires is moving into Massachusetts Thursday night into Friday. Although Eastern Massachusetts is expected to get mostly rain, there could be wet, heavy snow for parts of Western Massachusetts and in parts of Central and Northern Mass. before it transitions back to rain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State

Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Senior Center director fired

Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
JOHNSTON, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police fill 4 cruisers and a school bus for “Toys 4 Tots”

“On Saturday, December 10th, Trooper Dwyer organized his first Fill-a-Cruiser/Bus type event at the Bourne barracks. He was able to form a partnership with Toys 4 Tots and Bourne Public Schools. Amongst those in attendance were uniformed Marines, the State Police Mounted Unit, Marine Unit, K9s, motor cycle units, amongst various MSP personnel, and Bourne Public School officials. Colonel Mason also made an appearance.
BOURNE, MA
WSBS

What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?

Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income

I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
orangeandbluepress.com

Massachusetts Stimulus Tax Rebates Worth 14% Are Set To Be Released Soon

On Thursday, 3 million Massachusetts residents will receive 14% tax rebates. A 14% worth of rebates of what residents from Massachusetts paid in state income taxes are set to arrive for every taxpayer. In November, most taxpayers already received their tax rebate, however, some are still waiting, according to WBUR. Good news for those who did not receive it because on Thursday, according to GBH News, anyone who has still not received their rebate will finally have it then.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Robert Cabral announces candidacy for Ward 3 New Bedford City Councilor

“My name is Robert Cabral, I have signed my nominations papers and am officially a candidate for City Councilor Ward 3. I will appear on the ballot on January 24th, 2023. This is my first attempt at a public office, and I am so excited to have this opportunity to potentially represent the constituents of Ward 3. My 40-year background as an entrepreneur, manager, and leader makes me the dynamic choice to take charge of all the very important projects that will be happening over the next few years in our Ward.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

