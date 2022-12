COAL CITY— James “Kurk” Reeves, 78, of Coal City, passed away with his loving wife of 49 years, Julie Reeves (nee Miller) at his side. He was very much loved by his son and daughter in law, Doug and Janis Reeves and grandchildren Damon, Kailtlyn, and Meghan Reeves of Hanover, MN, sister Nola Faye McDaniel of Paducah, KY, and nephew Bradley Keller of Kentucky. He enjoyed the company of numerous extended family members and friends.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO