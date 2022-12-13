Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
ajmc.com
Dr Hossein Kazemi Discusses De-escalating Treatment Tools for Patients With Multiple Myeloma
M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, identifies key tools in de-escalating treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, speaks about some of the most used tools in patient assessment for de-escalation treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
NIH Director's Blog
Older adults with advanced heart failure report differences in quality of life based on their pending surgical treatment
Advanced heart failure patients report differences in health-related quality of life based on the surgical therapies available to them, according to an NIA-funded study published in Journal of the American Heart Association. These are baseline findings about quality of life before surgical therapies, and the authors will continue to examine quality of life up to two years after the surgeries to see how each treatment affected quality of life. These results will help guide shared decision-making discussions about best surgical options for older patients with heart failure.
ajmc.com
A Review of Current Guidelines for the Treatment of Obesity
Supplements and Featured Publications, The Evidence for Semaglutide 2.4 mg in Obesity From a Managed Care Perspective, Volume 28, Issue 15. Two guidelines—one by the American College of Cardiology (ACC)/American Heart Association (AHA)/The Obesity Society (TOS), and the other by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE)/American College of Endocrinology (ACE)—remain the standard of care in the management of overweight and obesity in adults. However, since the publication of the ACC/AHA/TOS document, several relevant pharmacotherapies have been approved by the FDA, a medication was withdrawn from the market, and several procedures and device types for weight loss have been recommended or FDA-approved. Simultaneously, research in obesity treatment has advanced, and leaders in the field have issued complementary guidance. This article summarizes and synthesizes the 2013 ACC/AHA/TOS and the 2016 AACE/ACE guidelines and includes updates from more recent professional association guidance. Measurement of body mass index is recommended to initiate evaluation for overweight and obesity and determine disease classification. To stage disease severity, weight-related conditions should be assessed. Although lifestyle therapy remains the cornerstone of treatment for this disease, both pharmacotherapy and metabolic and bariatric surgery produce greater and more sustained weight loss in treatment-approved populations as compared with lifestyle modifications alone. An ongoing partnership between the patient and clinician is highly recommended to manage this serious, progressive, chronic disease.
ajmc.com
ICD Implantation Associated With Lower Risk of Mortality in Patients With CKD
Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) were found to have a beneficial effect on mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) was improved with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), according to a review published in The American Journal of Cardiology. Cardiovascular disease is...
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
MedicalXpress
Studies show strong link between tooth loss and inflammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease often coexists with periodontal disease. This is shown in new publications from a European research project that explored the connection between the two diseases. How is oral health actually affected by an inflammatory bowel disease? And how does the mouth affect our gut? The fact that periodontitis...
Extreme cold raises risk of death for people with heart problems
Extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, according to new research.Heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries, stroke, heart failure and arrhythmia, are linked to excess deaths from extreme temperatures, according to a study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.The news comes as the UK struggles with severe cold weather, with snow, ice and fog warnings in place across the UK. Meanwhile in the US, a cold snap is affecting much of the country.Barrak Alahmad, a researcher at Harvard University, said: "The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the...
Healthline
Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
Ablation for atrial fibrillation (AFib) uses either hot or cold energy to destroy the tissue that’s causing an electrical disturbance in the heart. It can be very successful in restoring a normal heart rhythm, but the procedure isn’t always a permanent cure or without risk. Atrial fibrillation (AFib)...
POLITICO
The deadly cost of long Covid
LONG COVID’S TOLL — More than 3,500 Americans have died due, at least in part, to long Covid, according to new data from the CDC released early this morning, Krista reports. The new analysis, published by the CDC’s Center for National Health Statistics, found that 3,544 death certificates...
MedicalXpress
'Burden-free' study method finds two blood pressure drugs equally effective
A large Veterans Affairs (VA) clinical trial found that the blood pressure drug chlorthalidone (CTD) was not superior to hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or non-cancer death. Both drugs are in a class of medications called thiazide diuretics, commonly known as water pills. They are used to...
MedicalXpress
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine remains effective in preventing hospitalizations, find studies
Adult hospitalizations from omicron-related SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) were less severe than delta and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (also known as Comirnaty and BNT162b2) remains effective in preventing not only hospitalization, but severe patient outcomes associated with COVID-19, two new research studies have found. The University of Bristol-led research, funded and conducted in...
HealthCentral.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
ajmc.com
Managing GI Symptoms During OIT for Food Allergies
Though a large proportion of patients receiving oral immunotherapy (OIT) for food allergy report gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, a knowledge gap remains for the best approach to determine the underlying etiology and manage symptoms. Researchers of a new paper have provided a foundation for managing gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms that manifest during...
ajmc.com
Mental Health Hospitalizations Among Adolescents in the US, France Rose During the Pandemic
Data from the study lend support for the need for improved global health policies related to adolescent mental health, a new study finds. A study published this week found the COVID-19 pandemic was linked with an increase in hospitalizations in young adults with mental health conditions. While it is already...
MedicalXpress
Ceramides found to be key in aging muscle health
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
ajmc.com
Sleep Studies Needed to Confirm Subjective Improvement in OSA Symptoms After MAD Use
Patients who used a mandibular advancement device (MAD) to address their obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) symptoms reported improvement in their sleep quality and tiredness on waking even if their sleep criteria did not indicate a response to treatment, indicating the importance of a posttreatment sleep study to ensure MAD efficacy.
ajmc.com
Older Adults’ Perspectives on Emergency Department Costs During COVID-19
Rachel E. Solnick, MD, MSc, Kirstin W. Scott, MD, PhD, MPhil, Kathleen Y. Li, MD, MS, Christina M. Cutter, MD, MSc, Matthias Kirch, MS, Jeffrey T. Kullgren, MD, MS, MPH, Preeti N. Malani, MD, MSJ, Dianne C. Singer, MPH, Erica Solway, PhD, MPH, MSW, Keith E. Kocher, MD, MPH. Most...
