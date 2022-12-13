Read full article on original website
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 16-18 Pauline Lawyer, 43, 700 block of Heidi B Road, Opelousas. Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Darrell Lawyer, 61, 700 block of Heidi B Road, Opelousas. Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Kenneth Leblanc, 35, 1000 block of…
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 16 Devidre Doyle, 22, 400 block of Fruge, Eunice. Probation violation, hold. Dashia Chantelle Scott, 30, 200 block of Fruge, Eunice. Simple battery. Ali Trahan, 19, 500 block of Hwy. 190, Eunice. Probation violation, hold.
