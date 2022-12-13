Read full article on original website
Related
I've been a teacher for 12 years. Please: Skip the holiday mug and give your kid's teacher a gift card instead
Although any holiday gift is a nice gesture, gift cards can treat teachers, help them with expenses, and go toward professional development.
fashionweekdaily.com
Holiday Cocktails To Order Or Make At Home This Festive Season
Holiday parties are in full swing and whether you are hosting a soirée at home or are out and about, here is what we are leaning towards. We’ve also got you covered on ideal hostess gifts if you are doing the rounds this season. Cheers!. 2 oz 21Seeds...
fashionweekdaily.com
Stars Join Tod’s & Derek Blasberg To Celebrate In Quintessential Italian Style
Buona Sera! Last night in Soho, guests were transported momentarily to ‘the boot,’ thanks to Tod’s. Alongside Derek Blasberg, the Italian luxury brand took over Lafayette’s beloved peach-hued eatery Sant Ambroeus for an event dedicated to celebrating all things Italian and the launch of Tod’s new coffee table tome, Aria d’Italia.
Comments / 0